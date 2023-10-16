Rian Johnson Offers Exciting Knives Out 3 Update

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has been on a roll over the last few years, becoming a household name thanks to projects like the subversive Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well as the Knives Out franchise. The latter started with the 2019 original movie, and was expanded when the sequel Glass Onion was released for those with a Netflix subscription . And Johnson recently offered an exciting Knives Out 3 update. Let’s break it all down.

While Rian Johnson was attached to a new Star Wars movie , it seems like his focus is primarily on all things Knives Out currently. Following the wild success of Glass Onion, moviegoers are wondering what’s next for Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc . Johnson recently spoke to The Wrap about the franchise’s upcoming threequel, saying:

It's coming along. I obviously couldn't work during the strike, and now that it's over, I'm diving in full force, and so it's coming along. I've got the premise, I've got the setting, I've got what the movie is in my head. It's just a matter of writing the damn thing.

Well, that’s thrilling. While the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing , the Writer’s Guild of America came to a deal to end theirs. And as such, Rian Johnson can finally get down to business writing the upcoming Knives Out sequel. I’m especially curious about who might make up the franchise’s next ensemble cast.

It looks like Knives Out 3 is in the works although it’s a total mystery at the time of writing this story. And while Rian Johnson still needs to complete the script, he knows exactly where he wants to take the story in the upcoming blockbuster. That probably includes another song to title the movie after, just like its predecessors.

In his comments, Johnson specifically mentioned knowing the setting of Knives Out 3. Indeed, the first two movies were given vastly different locations and circumstances. While the original movie followed the family of Harlan Thrombey in the family mansion, the second movie focused on a group of friends on a private island. And smart money says it’s going to be a very different location and circumstances in the third film.

The Knives Out franchise is an anthology, with the only actor who is definitely going to return being Daniel Craig. But alum like Ana de Armas have shared their interest in coming back . Another possible returning face might be Hugh Grant, who was revealed to be playing Blanc’s partner in the second film. Only time will tell how it all shakes out.