After SAG-AFTRA Negotiations Were Suspended, Fran Drescher Had A Blunt Response To Studios

By Riley Utley
published

The president of SAG-AFTRA shared her thoughts on the negotiations.

AUGUST 01: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher addresses picketers at New York City Hall on Tuesday as members of the actors SAG-AFTRA union continue to walk the picket line with screenwriters outside of major studios across the country on August 01, 2023 in New York City. Drescher spoke ahead of a New York City Council hearing for resolutions backing the striking actors and writers. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960.
(Image credit: Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are at an impasse and the negotiations between the actors and studios have been suspended for the time being. While the WGA writers' strike officially came to an end earlier this week, the other strike seems to be nowhere near over. Now, the president of the actors' union, Fran Drescher, has shared a blunt response about what went down in those meetings and how the studios responded to the actors' requests.

In an interview with NBC News, the actress and union president said:

It really came as a shock to me because what does that exactly mean and why would you walk away from the table? It’s not like we’re asking for anything that’s so outrageous.

This comes after the AMPTP released a statement that said, in part:

It is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction.

Responding to the studios' claims, Fran Drescher bluntly said:

It's so wrong. And it’s so unfair. That they walked out of the meeting and so disrespectful. You know when I was there, I mean they talk at you. They really don’t want to hear what you have to say or why you’re saying it.

More to come...

