Rick And Morty's Dan Harmon Says Zack Snyder Wants To Help Make A Movie Happen. His Idea May be Jokey, But I'm All In

10 years ago, Rick & Morty premiered on Adult Swim, and all this time later, it remains one of the Cartoon Network programming block’s most popular shows, with Rick & Morty Season 7 just days away from premiering. As things currently stand, the animated series is guaranteed another three seasons of 10 episodes each, and there’s also been talk over the years about bringing these characters to the big screen. According to series co-creator Dan Harmon, Zack Snyder wants to help make a Rick & Morty movie happen, and while Harmon’s idea for the filmmaker’s involvement may be jokey, I’d still be up for such a collaboration.

While speaking with THR, Harmon recalled how Zack Snyder, the director of movies like 300, Man of Steel and Army of the Dead once set up a meeting with him at Warner Bros. to discuss the potential of a Rick & Morty movie. However, the showrunner clarified that Snyder didn’t want to sit in the director’s chair on such a project, but merely wanting to provide assistance in making it happen. As Harmon explained, and then joked about how a Snyder-helmed Rick & Morty movie would look:

Not him saying, ‘I get to do it,’ or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, ‘Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?’ So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white.

Dan Harmon’s obviously having some good fun over the idea of a Rick & Morty movie being realized through the kind of lens that saw Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released to Max subscribers in 2021, and a black-and-white cut following not long after. Exaggeration aside though, a Snyder-directed Rick & Morty movie sounds intriguing to me. Granted, it couldn’t be as serious as his usual cinematic fare, but with Harmon by his side ensuring the trademark Rick & Morty vibe remained intact, this could make for a cool feature-length event.

While Zack Snyder isn’t willing to actually direct a Rick & Morty movie, it’s still good to know he’s ready to pull whatever strings are at his disposal should the day come that Dan Harmon wants to make it a reality. In fact, he also said in this THR piece that he had a conversation with Warner Bros. executives about a project where, as he put it, “it felt like maybe it was time to get the ball rolling.” There’s no outline or script for a Rick & Morty movie yet, but Harmon walked away from the meeting feeling like those in attendance were all in agreement about the “right conceit” for it.

If/when the day comes that a Rick & Morty movie is officially announced, we’ll let you know about it. Until then, Rick & Morty Season 7 will premiere Sunday, October 15 on the 2023 TV schedule. The first six seasons of the show can be streamed on both Max and Hulu. Zack Snyder’s next movie, Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, premieres to Netflix subscribers on December 22, and Part Two: The Scargiver will follow on April 19, 2024.