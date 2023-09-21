Rick And Morty Season 7: Release Date And Everything Else We Know

The 2023 fall TV premiere schedule is unusual this year due to the on-going WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but one show that is seemingly unaffected by the labor conflict in Hollywood is Rick And Morty. The animated Adult Swim series is still going strong since its launch in 2023, and the coming weeks will see the special launch of the show's seventh season.

So what is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 7? Is there a trailer? And who is voicing the lead characters in the new episodes? We address all of those questions and more in this feature!

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty fans have experienced some long waits between seasons before (remember the near-two year gap between Season 3 and Season 4?), but that's not something that we presently have to worry about. The season finale of Season 6 debuted in mid-December 2022, and Season 7 is set to kick off a little more than 10 months later – specifically on Sunday October 15, 2023.

Episodes will air weekly on Adult Swim in the show’s normal timeslot, 11:00pm PT/ET.

Is There A Rick And Morty Season 7 Trailer?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

The marketing for Rick And Morty in the months/weeks leading up to the premiere of Season 7 has been… different. A traditional trailer has not yet been released, but Adult Swim has found other ways to promote the show. For example, the new opening credits sequence has been revealed:

There is also a video that puts a spotlight on Summer and Beth instead of Rick And Morty’s titular characters:

The reason behind this limited/strange marketing is pretty obvious: the show is not yet ready to reveal the voice actor who has been cast to replace Justin Roiland.

Who Is The New Voice Of Rick And Morty Following The Firing Of Justin Roiland?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

At present, the answer to the question above is straight-forward: we have no idea.

It was back in January, a few weeks after the finale of Rick And Morty Season 6, that Justin Roiland was fired from the show, and while the creatives behind the series acted swiftly behind the scenes to find a replacement for the actor, the results of their efforts have not yet been announced.

Unlike Solar Opposites, which notably recast Justin Roiland with a very different-sounding Dan Stevens for its latest season, it has been confirmed that Rick And Morty has focused its casting search on performers who can replicate the established voices of key characters. In addition to the eponymous protagonists, Roiland also played supporting roles including Mr. Poopybutthole and Mr. Meeseeks.

The presumption is that Rick And Morty Season 7 is attempting to limit dissection of the new voice in the time leading up to new episodes airing, so it’s likely that we won’t hear the name of the show’s new star until shortly before the premiere.

Will The Rest Of Rick And Morty’s Main Cast Be Back?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Justin Roiland won’t be back for Rick And Morty Season 7, but all of the other actors in the cast are set to return. This includes all of the other members of the Smith family – specifically Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith, Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, and Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith.

Because of the limited marketing for Season 7, we don’t yet know about any of the regular supporting characters who will be appearing in new episodes. As such, it’s presently unknown if recurring/guest actors such as Kari Wahlgren, Phil Hendrie, Cassie Steele, Tom Kenny or Keith David will be featured.

Rick And Morty Season 7 Episode Titles Have Been Revealed

(Image credit: Adult Swim )

With about a month-and-a-half to go before the airing of Season 7, Rick And Morty revealed the titles of the ten new episodes at the end of August 2023. The names and brief descriptions tease a whole lot of wild adventures on the way, and you can check them all out below:

1. “How Poopy Got His Poop Back” - Broh, come out with us. You’re being so boring, dude.

2. “The Jerrick Trap” - Gotta be mindful, broh. Big brain stuff here.

3. “Air Force Wong” - Virginia is for lovers, broh.

4. “That’s Amorte” - Broh, that’s a some good spaghetti.

5. “Unmortricken” - Rick and Morty wilding out, broh. They’re getting up to stuff.

6. “Rickfending Your Mort” - Gotta keep those receipts, dawg.

7. “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer” - High school, broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one.

8. “Rise Of The Numbericons: The Movie” - Action! Adventure! It’s a whole movie, broh!

9. “Mort: Ragnarick” - Heaven is for real, broh. I saw it, broh, I swear.

10. “Fear No Mort” - Only thing to fear is fear itself, broh.

Is Susan Sarandon’s Dr. Wong getting her own adventure? Can we expect homages to Unforgiven, Defending Your Life, and Wet Hot American Summer? Is Episode 8 really going to be a full feature film? One could argue that these titles do more raising questions than delivering answers.

After Rick And Morty Season 7, There Will Be At Least Three More

(Image credit: Adult Swim )

It’s pretty wild to think that Rick And Morty will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this December – in part because so few shows last on the air for a full decade. What makes the Adult Swim show extra special, however, is the fact that we aren’t anywhere near seeing it come to an end. Seven seasons may seem like a lot, but there are at least three more that are on the way in the years to come.

Fans won’t soon forget the news back in May 2018 when Adult Swim announced that Rick And Morty was getting renewed for a whopping 70 episodes, equating to seven more seasons following the conclusion of Season 3. Between Seasons 4 through 6, we have seen less than half of that order hit the airwaves so far. Based on the current pace, the tenth season of the hit animated series will air in 2026.

Rick And Morty Season 1-6 Can Be Streamed On Multiple Streaming Services

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Want to catch up on all of Rick And Morty prior to Season 7 debuting on Adult Swim? That’s actually very easy to do because the show is available to watch in multiple ways. If you’re a person who enjoys access to streaming platforms, you’ll find that both a Hulu subscription and a Max subscription give you access to past seasons. If digital purchases are more your thing, you can buy episodes on platforms including Prime Video, Vudu, Apple, and Google Play. As for all you physical media fans, you can purchase all of the past seasons on Blu-ray, including Season 6.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about Rick and Morty Season 7, and we will continue to add to this feature as we get closer to the debut of the new episodes.