‘You’re Dead Wrong’: Ridley Scott Defends Gladiator II Scene That’s Already Getting Hate Online Over Accuracy

More than two decades after one of the best movies of the 2000s Gladiator swept the Oscars and transformed historical epics, director Ridley Scott is bringing audiences back to ancient Rome with the upcoming Gladiator II . Starring Paul Mescal as Lucius, a new warrior forced into slavery and thrust into the brutal world of the Colosseum, the 2024 movie schedule release delves into themes of honor, vengeance, and justice. Yet even as fans await the November release, one scene is already stirring up controversy online — and the Alien filmmaker has been vocal in its defense. He says the haters calling out the movie’s accuracy are just “dead wrong.”

The scene in question features the Colosseum transformed into a flooded arena for a mock naval battle, complete with sharks. As soon as glimpses of this scene from the “magnificent spectacle” of a film , skeptics took to social media to question its historical accuracy, arguing that the ancient Romans lacked the engineering to flood the Colosseum, let alone with live sharks. However, in a recent interview with Collider , the Blade Runner filmmaker gave a no-holds-barred response to those critiques, saying:

You're dead wrong. The Colosseum did flood with water, and there were sea battles... Dude, if you can build a Colosseum, you can flood it with fucking water. Are you joking? And to get a couple of sharks in a net from the sea, are you kidding? Of course they can.

Fair enough. No more questions, right?

Scott’s known for his unfiltered approach and doesn’t apologize for taking creative liberties if it means delivering a jaw-dropping experience. His belief? The ancient Romans were technological masterminds. And while not every historian agrees on the specifics, records indicate that the Romans loved their “naumachiae” — elaborate, staged naval battles meant to flaunt their engineering prowess and entertain the crowds. So sure, maybe it’s a bit bold, but considering the empire’s over-the-top legacy, the idea of flooding an arena isn’t as far-fetched as some might think.

Ridley Scott’s take on the Colosseum’s waterworks isn’t just about showing off; it’s rooted in his philosophy on historical storytelling. He’s known for that signature mix: meticulous research with a dash of creative flair, always prioritizing immersion and impactful action movie -making over nitpicky accuracy. For Gladiator II, the shark-infested naval battle isn’t a gimmick—it’s a way to capture the audacious spirit of Roman entertainment. And while fans argue about how realistic it all is, the 86-year-old English movie maker couldn’t care less about the naysayers. As long as it amplifies the story, it’s worth it for him.

Despite the chatter around the accuracy of the shark-filled Colosseum scene, Gladiator II is expected to capture the same sense of epic scale and emotional depth that made the original a modern classic, with Ridley Scott calling the sequel some of his best work and early buzz for Gladiator II has certainly been strong. As the November 22nd release approaches, fans will soon have the chance to decide for themselves whether the Thelma & Louise helmer’s vision of Rome — with flooded Colosseums and shark-infested waters — does justice to the legacy of Gladiator.

Debate or no debate, one thing’s clear: Scott’s passion for breathing life into ancient history is unstoppable. And if that means spicing things up with a little cinematic flair? All the better.

