Ridley Scott Drops F-Bomb Over Blade Runner Criticism

Ridley Scott has rarely ever minced words when discussing his work, and that was the case when he recently discussed his 1982 cult classic, Blade Runner. While the movie is now hailed as an iconic sci-fi masterpiece that has captivated audiences for decades, it initially was a box office flop . Despite mixed critical reactions, the Harrison Ford-led film has aged quite well. While reflecting on it the 85-year-old Scott passionately defended his creation, even dropping an f-bomb to clarify his point.

The tech noir -- based on a book by Philip K. Dick titled, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? -- took viewers on a dystopian journey through a future where artificial humans known as replicants confront issues of identity, ethics, and the blurred lines between humans and machines. The film, which paired Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer, was a visual and philosophical marvel. It was praised for its groundbreaking special effects, stunning cinematography and deep, thought-provoking narrative. However, it failed to find an audience in ‘82. When discussing the criticism the movie received, its director said to Total Film Magazine:

I hadn't seen 'Blade Runner' for 20 years. Really. But I just watched it. And it's not slow. The information coming at you is so original and interesting, talking about biological creations and mining off-world, which, in those days, they said was silly. I say, 'Go fuck yourself.'

Critics remained divided on the dystopian cyberpunk flick, with some praising its visionary storytelling and visuals while others criticized its slow pace and non-linear narrative. Nevertheless, the film has since cultivated a devoted fan base and earned its place as one of the best science fiction movies . It even spawned a sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049, which both extended the original's themes and paid homage to Ridley Scott's original creation. Despite the Alien director expressing regrets about certain aspects of 2049 , in my view, the 35-year wait was well worth it.

That 2017 follow-up faced its own challenges upon release. Much like the original, it struggled at the box office but received critical acclaim, earning several Academy Award nominations and wins (although it missed out on a Best Picture nod ). The outcome might have been different if Ridley Scott had taken the director's chair, as he claimed to have significantly influenced the sequel’s script while sharing blunt thoughts on the production.

The House of Gucci filmmaker’s most recent passionate response underscores his unwavering belief in the film's lasting impact. Blade Runner was ahead of its time, delving into complex questions about humanity and the ethics of artificial intelligence, themes increasingly relevant in today's world. Perhaps 2049 will undergo a similar re-evaluation in the decades to come and inspire yet another sequel, a dream for many fans. And if one does happen while the director is still around, one has to wonder if his thoughts would involve more f-bombs.