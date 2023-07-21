After Roasting Timothée Chalamet At An Awards Show, Adam Sandler And The Dune Star Were Seen Playing Basketball Together

Of all the Hollywood actors to link up, we sure didn’t expect Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler to be casually playing basketball together in New York City this week. Of course, right now the SAG-AFTRA actors strike is happening, so many big stars are sitting out work on major productions while negotiations are awaited. But this is an especially fun pairing to witness, because last year, Chalamet was the subject of a light roast from Sandler during an awards show last fall.

A few fans spotted Adam Sandler and the Dune star, along with some friends, getting into a 3-on-3 match at an outdoor basketball court in the Big Apple. Take a look at one photo posted publicly on Instagram by a fan:

(Image credit: instagram)

The actors were reportedly on the same team too for the game. The pair of actors actually go way back given that they both starred in the 2014 movie Men, Women & Children. Is it just me, or do the pair look like they could pass off as father and son in a basketball movie?

(Image credit: Instagram)

Both actors are huge and avid basketball fans, with Sandler even starring in the highly-rated Netflix movie Hustle last year , and Chalamet being spotted attending Lakers games in the past. Here’s another fan stopping to pose with Timothée Chalamet between the star-studded game with Adam Sandler:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Now,to the roasting. So last fall, Adam Sandler earned a Career Tribute award at the 2022 Gotham Awards. During his acceptance speech, he did a fun bit where he read a speech his daughters wrote for him to deliver where he quoted himself saying he wouldn't bring them along because they’d be asking where the Dune: Part 2 actor was all night, in hopes of figuring out “how can we legally squeeze that fine Jewish ass of his.” Check out the segment of the speech below:

Now Sandler’s mention of Chalamet that night was all in good fu clearly, as he poked some fun about how teenage girls like his two daughters, who are 14 and 16, fantasize about him, even though they are of course underaged and Chalamet is in reality 27 years old. And hey, if Chalamet took any offense to the joke, perhaps it's good fuel to settle things on the basketball courts.

Considering the age gap between the two, with Adam Sandler himself being 56, this isn’t the first actor pairing we’d expect to be duking it out on the courts, but the pair clearly have known each other for a long time and may be friends. Now, we just want to see them collaborate once again; perhaps on a screwball comedy?