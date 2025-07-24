I Knew Adam Sandler Could Be A ‘Professional Swiftie,’ But I Didn’t Expect Him To Be A Massive Justin Bieber Fan Too

Adam Sanlder is a Swiftie , like many of us, and I love that for him so much. He’s such a big fan, in fact, that he said he could be a “professional” Taylor Swift fan. However, she’s not the only pop star he has gushed about. Recently, the Happy Gilmore 2 star also had some very nice things to say about Justin Bieber that demonstrate just how big a Belieber he is. I have to say, I'm shocked and delighted by this admission.

Adam Sandler Reaffirmed His Status As A Taylor Swift Fan By Saying He Could Be A ‘Professional Swiftie’

Now, Sandler has made his appreciation of Swift clear many times. However, his latest quote about her might be my favorite. While promoting the release of Happy Gilmore 2 , he was asked what other job he’d have if he weren't an actor. Without missing a beat, the Sandman told Hits Radio UK :

I’d just be on the road with Swiftie, professional Swiftie. Just be going on just screaming ‘Taylor, I love you,’ you know, and then trying to get a glimpse at Travis. That’s it.

In the past, the comedian has noted how “nice” Swift has been to his family. He also explained that they’ve met a handful of times over the years.

On top of that, he’s pals with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce . Sandler has appeared on New Heights a couple of times now, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his father, Ed Kelce, both have cameos in Happy Gilmore 2, which premieres on Netflix’s 2025 schedule this Friday, July 25.

So, knowing all this, it wasn't shocking to hear him gush once again about being part of the Taylor Swift fandom. However, there’s another pop musician he’s a fan of that did surprise me.

Adam Sandler Also Gushed About Justin Bieber, Proving He’s Quite The Belieber

You know, I love that Adam Sandler is spiritually a pop girlie like me. I’m sure it helps that he has two teenage daughters. However, he also genuinely knows these folks and has interacted with them on many occasions. For example, during an interview with MTV , he shared that he actually plays golf with Justin Bieber, saying:

I know Bieber’s great at golf. I played with Bieber, he’s good. He’s got a smooth swing. He’s a great athlete, that kid.

When asked if he’d listened to Justin Bieber’s new album, SWAG , Sandler literally jumped at the question, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yes! Loved – I actually texted the Biebs. The last text I sent him was the other day. I go, ‘I’m on track four. I’m loving it.’ It’s cool as shit. It’s fresh as hell, too.

Wow, “cool as shit” and “fresh as hell” are quite the compliments! I also love that the Grown Ups star personally texted Justin Bieber to tell him how much he loves this new album. Now, I can’t help but wonder if Sandler was anticipating new music from the Biebs like we all were. Based on the enthusiasm of this answer, I’d guess he was.

Clearly, this is all clocking to Adam Sandler. He gets the hype, appreciates the music, and he seems to genuinely be a fan of Justin Bieber, which I love to see.

Sandler is obviously in on what’s cool, as these two quotes prove. However, that also became clear when it was revealed that Bad Bunny would be in Happy Gilmore 2. As you can see, the SNL vet understands popular music and obviously respects these folks’ talents, and I love how passionately he talks about them.