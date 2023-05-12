Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet The ‘Tastiest Snack’ After Attending The Same Lakers Game

When Chris Pratt isn’t busy saving the universe as Star-Lord in an upcoming Marvel movie , he likes to kick back and catch a sports game or two. The Guardians of the Galaxy hero was recently spotted courtside at the Lakers’ round two playoff game against the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. Of course, Chris couldn’t resist sharing some snaps on social media the next day, including a pic of him and Timothée Chalamet chumming it up sitting together at a table. And while there were undoubtedly plenty of tasty snacks on the menu, the Jurassic World actor declared that the most scrumptious thing on the menu was none other than the Dune heartthrob himself!

The Parks and Rec alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos and videos of himself at the game, including a snap of him and Chalamet mugging for the camera. In the photo, Pratt can be seen holding a special NBA playoffs cupcake, while in the caption to his post, he shared that courtside Lakers seats offer an exclusive VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America’s "tastiest snack," the Timothée Chalamet. “You know what? I get it,” he added in the caption. You can see the hilarious post for yourself below.

Chris Pratt’s taste buds and man crushes are both on point. Not only does he have a thing for NBA playoffs cupcakes, but he also knows a good-looking leading man when he sees one. And let’s be honest, with Timothée Chalamet’s fashion game , who can resist his charm?

In Pratt’s video post, you’ll spot him not only rubbing elbows with LeBron James but also chatting with Malik Beasley. And get this: Pratt goes way back with the Beasley family. In fact, he worked with Malik’s granddad, John Beasley, on the show Everwood in the early 2000s. In the video, Pratt tells Malik that he’s sitting courtside and watching him play in the NBA. Malik greets his granddad and then heads off to warm up for the game. It’s a heartwarming moment that proves that connections made early in your career can last a lifetime.

Chris Pratt has been causing a stir in Hollywood with his latest projects. He recently voiced the role of everyone’s favorite turtle-stomping plumber in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made over $1 billion globally despite some controversy surrounding Pratt's casting . And fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise have been eagerly awaiting the third installment to hit the 2023 new movie release schedule, in which Pratt reprises his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord. The movie landed in theaters on May 5th and has received mostly positive reviews , including a four out of five stars rating from our own Sarah El-Mahmoud , who calls it an “awesome send off” for the lovable misfits of the Marvel universe. It looks like Pratt is still on top of his game.

As for the “tasty” Timothée Chalamet, he’s also making a big splash this year with two major film releases. Fans are drooling in anticipation of his performances in the sci-fi extravaganza Dune: Part Two and the musical Wonka, a prequel to the classic tale of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. But if you’re feeling out of the loop on the latest news about that project fear not! We’ve whipped up a quick and satisfying guide to the Wonka movie to give you a taste of what’s to come.

Seeing unlikely celebrity duos like Pratt and Chalamet having a blast together is always a delightful surprise. It makes me wonder if they’ll ever share the big screen and bring double the fun to their fans. Now that would be a treat!

You can catch Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, now playing in theaters. Check your local listings for times.