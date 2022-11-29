Adam Sandler Roasts Timothée Chalamet, Other Comedians In Awards Speech As Buzz Around Hustle And The Oscars Heats Up

When a Saturday Night Live alum wins an award their speech almost always has some great jokes in it, however, I think Adam Sandler’s hilarious speech during the Gotham Awards takes the cake. The Hustle star got up on stage to accept the Performer Tribute award, and started giving a speech he said was written by his teenage daughters which roasted Timothée Chalamet and other comedians. While this speech was all fun and games, it also has provided momentum for Hustle and its potential for Oscar nominations.

The comedian got up on stage to accept his award, saying his daughters Sadie and Sunny wrote his speech (via EW ), and his daughters also requested he read the speech in “that goofy Southern accent that you always do your dumb speeches in.” Sandler then explained why his kids, and speech writers, weren’t in attendance saying:

I don't want to spend the whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubertized buffoons screaming, 'Where is Timothée Chalamet?

So, to avoid having two young girls constantly ask about the Dune star during the ceremony, the actor read the material his daughters gave him. He told some self-deprecating jokes about only winning MTV Movie Awards, Kids Choice Awards, and mini Oscars that say “Father of the Year” on them. The attention then turned to other famous folks as he poked fun at Ben Stiller, saying since he’s not home his daughters can freely laugh out loud during the Meet the Parents actors’ movies.

The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy. He immediately stormed into the room he calls The Screaming Room, which we just call the shower, and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only The Sandman makes people laugh. Fuck every other comedian.'

He then talked about his career referencing classic comedies like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore as well as his critically acclaimed films like Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, which was one of the major snubs of the 2020 Academy Awards . Seeing such a great resume, and with Hustle in award contention, it seems like this could be the Sandman's moment. Sandler is an accomplished comedic and dramatic actor , and it feels like an Oscar nod has to come at some point in his career, so why not now, for a movie that has been loved by critics and viewers ?

Even though Hustle appeared quite early on the 2022 film schedule , it’s entirely possible for Sandler to get a nomination, especially if he can maintain this momentum coming out of the Gotham Awards.

The award Sandler won, according to Vanity Fair , has been given to actors who have a strong chance of nabbing an Oscar nomination. Last year the recipients included Kristen Stewart coming off her performance in Spencer and Laura Dern following Marriage Story. As the article notes, both actresses went on to get Oscar nods in the same year. Something else to note is the other recipient of the Performer Tribute award this year was Michelle Williams, who is already a strong contender in the Best Actress race for her performance in The Fabelmans. So, based on the past recipients, and the highly probable nomination for Williams, it seems like this Gotham Award has made Sandler a true contender for a nomination in the Best Actor category.

If Sandler were to get nominated, he’d likely be joining a group that could include Brendan Fraser for his celebrated performance in The Whale , The Banshees of Inisherin’s Colin Farrell, and Living's Bill Nighy. I think it’s safe to say if Sandler were to secure a nomination and win he would likely give the funniest speech, and I’d love to see what zingers, he and his daughters prepare for these actors.