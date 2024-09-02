Robert Downey Jr. Recalls Having To Film A+ Natural Born Killers Scene Mere Hours After Being 'Nine Sheets To The Wind,' And It's Anti-FOMO
Double yikes.
Back in 1994, audiences witnessed arguably Robert Downey Jr.'s most engaging film and role of the entire decade, with respects to Chaplin, in the form of Oliver Stone's wildly chaotic mass-murder romance Natural Born Killers. Downey's enjoyably over-the-top performance as tabloid TV journalist Wayne Gale is on par with the film itself, and he's spoken up about just how blitzed he'd get during the production.
Technically, the Natural Born Killers oral history from Esquire goes into detail about quite a few cast members being under one influence or another during the production. But it's the future MCU Doctor Doom who seemingly put himself in the roughest positions when it came to getting the job done.
The Oscar-winning actor talked candidly about a worst-case, anti-FOMO scenario that formed when his decision to get ripped colldied with a filming schedule shift for the big prison interview that led to the deadly riot. As Downey put it:
Without going into too much speculation about what might have been included in that "vitamin" booster that he was given, I can attest as a viewer that it did the trick. Especially as a younger viewer first watching Natural Born Killers in the '90s, I never would have guessed that the prison interview was such a miserable experience for RDJ. Whatever ups and downs his sobriety took during that shoot, it all fits amazingly well within Stone's madcap reality. (Who knows how it would have fared with Quentin Tarantino's fued-sparking original screenplay still intact?)
It speaks to Robert Downey Jr.'s professionalism that the production didn't have to trash that entire day of filming the way that things may have gone for other actors in that position. He continued his reflection by pointing how prepared he already was going into that scene, even if everything happened hours earlier than expected.
I can imagine how stressful it might have been for the cast and crew that day, not quite knowing how things would go with Downey, and then hitting that endpoint (presumably) without any outright disasters happening. It might still be worth applauding in some of their minds.
For all that it turned out to be a success, though, I will still happily go the rest of my life without having a similar experience if possible. So I guess it's a "good" thing I don't have any big Hollywood movies coming with Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis? Wait, maybe there is a bit of FOMO for me to gnaw on....
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To rewatch Downey's performance, or to see it for the first time, Natural Born Killers can be streamed now with a Netflix subscription, and for those who enjoy Oliver Stone's darker instincts, read why you should watchThe Hand, his 1981 horror film co-starring Michael Caine and Andrea Marcovicci.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.