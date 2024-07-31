Robert Pattinson’s Former Director Praises His ‘Intimate And Delicate’ Work In The Batman, Then Gets In A Few Digs At The Movie

The Batman was a hit in 2022. Fans loved Matt Reeves’ dark and dreary take on the famed comic book hero, and the increased investigative focus within the storytelling. Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader was especially a highlight, and grounded the grandiose action blockbuster. The movie as a whole wasn’t for everyone, however, as a former collaborator of Pattinson recently spoke on the film. While they praised him for his acting talent and introspection, the filmmaker had problems with other elements of the film.

In a recent interview with ScreenSlate, legendary French director Claire Denis opened up about her approach to cinema alongside fellow filmmaker Isaach de Bankolé at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. While the conversation was a deep delve into her cinematic achievements as an artist, she also revealed that she saw Pattinson’s performance in The Batman, as she is a friend of the famed actor after working with him on the critically acclaimed film, High Life . Denis was complimentary of the Lighthouse star’s acting talents, however had problems with the overall Hollywood scale. She said:

I watched ‘The Batman’ because Robert Pattinson is a friend. Of course, it’s a lot, a lot, a lot of post-production. A crew of 300. But the work inside, the way Robert thinks about Batman — I like the way he constructed his Batman. It’s the rest of it — the effects, the crowds, the post-production, it’s like two films in one. There’s the Batman story, which is very intimate and delicate, and then the rest. … I would do a Batman if I could do it without the rest.

The Batman is notably more grounded than the rest of movies within the superhero realm. There isn’t any focus on fantastical powers or sci-fi elements that usually take precedent in comic book films. It is essentially a solemn, serious detective drama that features villains and heroes with real-life afflictions. However, it still does contain Hollywood blockbuster elements that you really can’t look past. The Batman features a major car chase scene with special effects galore, and the Madison Square Garden set piece is a massive finale, featuring CGI production typical for a movie of such size. It’s understandable why a filmmaker with a more small-scale focus may reject the scale as extraneous rather than additive.

It may seem odd to ask a filmmaker like Claire Denis about her potential within the superhero blockbuster realm, as the director has historically been conservative in her approach to the craft and has never sought out a high-budget Hollywood production. However, Marvel and DC both have a history of hiring indie directors for their projects. Marvel enlisted Chloé Zhao to helm Eternals after she directed Nomadland, and DC selected Cathy Yan to direct Birds of Prey after she received praise for her Sundance film, Dead Pigs. It wouldn’t be strange for a major studio to be interested in Denis for Batman, however it seems like the Beau Travail director would have a different approach than DC would likely aim for.

On the other hand, a Batman film without any blockbuster or traditional superhero elements could be interesting. A straight detective drama that solely focused on a vigilante’s psyche and need for revenge could be fascinating. No car chases, no big set pieces, a small cast, and minimized budget. I wonder if superhero fans would be interested in such a project, or it would take away from the adrenaline-fueled rush you can get from an action packed movie. It’s a fun hypothetical, but Matt Reeves is set to reprise his position as director for The Batman 2, and will likely not abandon his established style anytime soon.

You can revisit Robert Pattinson’s widely praised performance in The Batman, which is currently streaming for Max subscribers . Fans of Claire Denis may not see her ever direct a superhero film, but they can check out her work with Pattinson in High Life, which is also streaming on the platform. For more information on other titles available on the subscription service, make sure to check out our feature on the best movies on Max right now .