Robert Rodriguez Talks Alita: Battle Angel 2, And How The First Movie Helped Him Land His Star Wars Gig

It’s a hell of a time to be Robert Rodriguez right now, thanks to all of the franchise plates he has spinning at this particular moment. Developing sequels for projects like Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, as well as continuing to craft amazing visions in Disney+’s corner of the Star Wars universe, the man is making his fans happy. Of course, there are some of his loyalists who wonder where and if any progress has been made in trying to make the sequel to 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel a reality. Not only did Rodriguez provide a hopeful update, he also credited the previous film as landing him his current gig in a galaxy far, far away.

What’s The Status Of Alita: Fallen Angel, A.K.A. Alita: Battle Angel 2?

Robert Rodriguez has remained constantly hopeful that he’d be able to return for an Alita sequel, which would presumably contain the subtitle Fallen Angel, per a previous interview with James Cameron. The Book of Boba Fett’s co-showrunner had already floated the notion that should his upcoming Disney+ show be a massive enough success, he’d take his dream of continuing the anime adaptation to the higher ups. In a recent interview with THR , Robert Rodriguez shored up those thoughts with the following update:

Jim and I talked about it recently, and we’re still very interested. I told him, ‘Let me deliver Boba and then let’s figure out a pitch.'

It may be a bit optimistic, but the mere mention of figuring out a pitch is a pretty hopeful sign. Considering how involved Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron were on the pitch for Alita: Battle Angel , that’s not the sort of investment you make without a certain level of confidence. The best case scenario at this point is that someone in the Disney ranks is probably keen on hearing a pitch, provided The Book of Boba Fett sticks the landing. So why not be prepared just in case?

The Reason Alita: Battle Angel Helped Robert Rodriguez Land The Mandalorian

Just as Robert Rodriguez is hoping to use Star Wars to make good on continuing the Alita: Battle Angel storyline , the tables were previously turned when it came to introducing him into the Lucasfilm fold. The modest financial success and vocal fanbase surrounding the 2019 sci-fi action/adventure film appeared to have drawn the attention of the right people. During this same interview, that much was made clear when Rodriguez cited George Lucas as an inspiration for filmmaking, and another key player for drafting him into the game:

Jon [Favreau] saw Alita and that got me into Mandalorian. But the only reason I started doing high-tech filmmaking way back when, in Austin of all places, was because of George.

With Robert Rodriguez having made an impression with his debut on Chapter 14 - “The Tragedy” , The Mandalorian led to bigger and better things through The Book of Boba Fett. It's a project that was such a closely guarded secret, fans thought it was meant to replace the show it originated from, but the truth was soon clarified when it came to its status. Now the world stands on the edge of seeing where the legendary bounty hunter goes next, and if all goes to plan, Alita herself might be getting a hand from the newly redeemed heavy in the Star Wars galaxy.