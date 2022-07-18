Sylvester Stallone Posts Upset Message About Not Having The Legal Rights To Rocky And Creed

It's clear that Sylvester Stallone will always be Rocky Balboa to millions of fans, and many still ask him about where the character could potentially show up next. While he won't return for Creed III, Stallone previously indicated that he's not done with Balboa after all, as he confirmed that he was developing a true sequel in the OG franchise. Updates on said project have been few and far between over the past few years. However, the star's most recent thoughts may shed light on why that's been the case. In an upset message, Stallone got real about not having the rights to the boxing-centric movie series and its spinoff.

Sylvester Stallone doesn’t mind trolling the fans when it comes to a sequel , though he seems seriously committed to making it happen. With that said, he seems to be lamenting the fact that he has "zero ownership" of the Rocky franchise. He took to Instagram after Rocky producer David Winkler published his book The Arrangement: A Love Story. After reading the novel, Stallone gave a negative review and called out Winkler and his father, Irwin Winkler, before praising the series' late producer, Robert Chartoff:

This unbearable worthless dreck was written by the painfully untalented David Winkler who is the son of the remarkably untalented and parasitical Producer of Rocky and Creed, Even though I barely ever saw him around in all those years, the one and only Irwin Winkler and wife Margot. I really respected and LOVED his wonderful partner ROBERT CHARTOFF Who had real talent and SOUL, but unfortunately passed away much too soon.

Based on the Oscar nominee's sentiments here, he doesn't feel that the Winklers have been integral to the franchise behind the scenes. Robert Chartoff, who boasted an impression body of work, was seemingly more vital to the sports franchise's success, per the actor.

The Winklers were also involved with the sixth Rocky installment, which was a challenge to make, per Sylvester Stallone. 2006's Rocky Balboa was the final film in the main series and would eventually be followed up by the first Creed movie in 2015. However, as Stallone put it in his recent post, more could've been made if it weren't for David Winkler:

If it wasn’t for Winkler there would’ve been at least another three Rocky’s, that would’ve been wonderful … frankly that crew are the worst unhuman beings I’ve ever met in the movie industry.

Sylvester Stallone has never been one to hold his tongue, and he certainly dropped some brutally honest thoughts here. You can check out his post in its entirety down below:

The post was met with a number of responses from longtime Rocky devotees, one of which addressed Sylvester Stallone directly. The fan wondered why the Oscar winner was going after the producer who took “a chance” on him. Stallone replied that it was Robert Chartoff, not Irwin Winkler who made the gamble. In short, there seems to be no love lost between the Hollywood legend and the producing family.

The actor has been trying to do a few things with the franchise over the past several years, aside from Creed. Along with a sixth sequel, He proposed a TV prequel centered on Rocky Balboa. Said project would've focused on the boxing champ’s formative years in Philadelphia, but even that production seems like a pipe dream at this point.

While Rocky Balboa might not appear any time soon, Sylvester Stallone is currently busy with multiple projects including 2022 movie releases Samaritan and The Expendables 4. Stallone will also return as ravager Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023. He's also entering the TV space with his starring role in Tulsa King. Only time will tell if he can get on the same page with the producers and continue the boxing franchise that made him a star so many years ago.