The Internet Can’t Stop Thinking About The Roman Empire After New Footage Of Paul Mescal In Gladiator 2 Drops

The new photos from Gladiator 2 have taken the world by storm. The actors look incredible, and the film looks like it truly captures the rugged epicness of 2000’s Gladiator. There is much to discuss, including the fact that it looks like Pedro Pascal may not survive the film, and Denzel Washington outshines the rest of the Gladiator 2 cast in his royal garb fit for a king. However, no one is getting as much attention as Paul Mescal, and it’s igniting much chatter about the Roman Empire, and how Mescal now represents it for fans on social media.

For context, a trend went around last year where girls asked guys how often they thought about the Roman Empire. The answers were staggeringly high, with many men, including Christopher Nolan , saying they think about the historic time period multiple times a day. It’s not surprising, considering the era has been highlighted for its emphasis on masculinity, and movies based around the time period like 300, Ben-Hur, and of course, Gladiator, primarily appeal to men. It became a running internet joke, with women naming things that are their “Roman Empires” in pop culture like Taylor Swift, the end of Fleabag, and Greta Gerwig movies.

However, these new photos of Paul Mescal may just be the perfect blend of both. The Normal People actor got ripped for the film , and fans of the actor have definitely noticed. It seems like Paul Mescal playing a character in the Roman Empire has officially become people’s “Roman Empire.” You can see one fan tweet below:

Truly the casting was perfect, and another fan pointed out on X that he looks like a Greek God in some of the more melodramatic photos. Mescal is truly living in the minds of fans everywhere, rent free.

*saint* Paul Mescal is my Roman Empire https://t.co/EaV77PSjO7July 1, 2024

One X user pointed out how the marketing for the film was genius. The movie features many very buff Hollywood heartthrobs battling their way to a violent victory. It seems like there's something for everyone, and director Ridley Scott is finding a way to hit every demographic.

Ridley Scott really said “I will get every single demographic, from who thinks about the Roman Empire at least once a day to who thinks about Paul Mescal at least once a day” https://t.co/LPvxRRiTzeJuly 1, 2024

While Paul Mescal in battle gear may just be the true representation of the “Roman Empire” in every sense, some fans will remain traditionalists. The Gladiator 2 photos are swoon-worthy, but his fans will never forget the viral photos of him working out in tiny running shorts. Someone said on X :

My man Paul Mescal in his slutty short shorts will always be my Roman Empire.July 1, 2024

Additionally, some of these new Gladiator 2 fans are bandwagoners, as his fans have been calling the Aftersun actor their Roman Empire on X for a while. Now it seems like he’s committed to the title.

this is my roman empire pic.twitter.com/t1SVt7Lx3GSeptember 22, 2023