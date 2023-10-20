Waitress: The Musical’s Trailer Features Sara Bareilles Starring In The Broadway Musical She Also Wrote

The entertainment industry is currently in a very unique position. While the SAG-AFTRA strike continues , the film world has found new ways to release content. Case in point: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie, which was released without the help of major studios. Another one of these special events that’s heading to theaters shortly is Waitress: The Musical , which was recorded back when the show was still on the Great White Way. The trailer for Waitress features Sara Bareilles starring in the musical that she also wrote.

Bareilles made her Broadway debut writing Waitress, which originally starred actress Jessie Mueller. Eventually the “Gravity” singer stepped in to play protagonist Jenna, and ended up being part of the show’s final cast. Just like Hamilton on Disney+ , the stage show was professionally shot on film. You can see the trailer above, which teases how the hit show will soon arrive in movie theaters via Bleecker Street.

Just like the Taylor Swift’s Eras Tou r movie , Waitress: The Musical will only be available on the big screen for a limited time. Specifically just 5 days, with the run beginning on December 7th and ending on December 11th. And for the many fans out there who didn’t get a chance to see the show on Broadway or didn’t catch Bareilles in the title role, this is a big opportunity. Although I have to wonder: will the movie theaters smell like pie?

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

The upcoming release of Waitress: The Musical also technically makes Sara Bareilles into a bonafide movie star. The accomplished songwriter has had some successful acting outings in the last few years. For instance, she helped lead the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live a few years ago. Bareilles also stars in Girls 5 Eva , which is available with a Peacock subscription .

Waitress is based on the movie of the same name, which starred Keri Russell as Jenna. A waitress at a diner, she bakes pies to escape her abusive marriage. Eventually begins having an affair with her doctor, and the plot thickens.

It should be fascinating to see if more special events like Waitress end up coming to theaters. Fathom Events’ CEO claims that they’re being approached after the success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Hopefully that means more Broadway shows that will be available for those outside of NYC.