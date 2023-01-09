Romeo And Juliet Director’s Son Responds To Allegations And Lawsuit From The Stars
Romeo and Juliet stars Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting are suing over their nudity in the 1968 movie.
Over the past few years there’s been a ton of conversations about appropriate behavior on film sets, including #MeToo movement, and the introduction of intimacy coordinators. Recently the two stars of Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 Romeo and Juliet have sued Paramount and made allegations about being pressured to appear nude while underage. And now the late filmmaker’s son has responded to this controversy.
Romeo and Juliet stars Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting recently made allegations about their time filming the movie at just 15 and 16 years old respectively. Namely that they weren’t originally supposed to appear nude, and were pressured by director Franco Zeffirelli as children. They also take umbrage with their nude images being distributed for so long. The late filmmaker’s son Pippo Zeffirelli issued a statement about the allegations (via The Guardian) calling the scene “far from pornographic” and saying:
Well, there you have it. It seems that Pippo Zeffirelli takes umbrage with the recent allegations by Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, and for a few different reasons. He doesn’t seem to think that the nude scenes in Romeo and Juliet are sexual in any way. What’s more, he cited his late father’s stance on pornography when addressing the claims made by the movie’s stars.
Zeffirelli’s comments are sure to turn a few heads, especially considering just how serious the allegations made by Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting are. The pair of actors, who are now in their ‘70s, had previously spoken quite well about their experience working on Romeo and Juliet, with Hussey in particular seeming proud of the nude scene in particular during an interview with Fox News years ago. And it seems that juxtaposition is a reason why Pippo Zeffirelli feels so strongly about this lawsuit. Later in his official statement, he addressed the relationship Hussey and Whiting and his late father, saying:
It remains to be seen how Hussey and Whiting’s lawsuit against Paramount ultimately plays out. In the lawsuit, they asked for financial damages up to $500 million, since their naked bodies have been distributed and seen for so many years. The lawsuit was able to be brought to the courts thanks to a California law that has temporarily suspended the statute of limitations regarding claims of child sexual abuse. Although given the decades that have passed, and the passing of Zeffirelli himself, it seems like a complicated situation.
The 1968 Romeo and Juliet is available to rent in places like Amazon. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. We’ll just have to see the next time that the Shakespeare play is adapted for film, although Hulu’s Rosaline definitely can be included.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.