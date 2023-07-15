Ron Perlman Provides Clarity After Sharing ‘Heated’ Message Aimed At Studio Exec Amid Actors And Writers Strikes

The ongoing labor disputes within Hollywood have been further fueled by the power of social media, with writers and performers using their platforms to rally public support for their cause. Amidst the numerous messages that have emerged as the SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA writers on strike , one particular actor's passionate comments captured attention due to their brutally honest nature— Ron Perlman . In a social media livestream, the Hellboy actor aimed a “heated” warning at an unnamed executive with a callous stance toward the striking members. Now, the Hand of God star is providing clarity about his comments following some pushback.

The Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts star took to Instagram on Friday to address a story published in Deadline earlier this week. An unnamed movie studio executive had expressed the company's alleged intention to prolong the labor dispute until union members faced financial hardships, including losing their homes. In a since-removed video, ron Perlman passionately responded, stating, "There are numerous ways to lose your house... Some involve finding out who made that comment and where they live." However, in a subsequent video, he clarified that he did not wish harm upon anyone and walked back some of the more aggressive rhetoric, saying:

There has been a lot of reaction, mainly because, at one point, I got, admittedly, heated, because I was talking about one executive on the other side of the negotiation who said they don’t even plan on negotiating until the writer’s and actors started losing their houses and apartments. And so, as you can imagine, a reaction to somebody wishing that kind of harm on people in the very same industry that they call their own would engender a response. So let me make something clear right now, I don’t wish anybody any harm. I hope the asshole who made that comment also doesn’t wish anybody any harm.

While acknowledging his stance, the Drive actor clarified that he did not harbor ill wishes toward anyone and refrained from issuing a direct apology. He emphasized that the ongoing strike in Hollywood reflects a more significant issue in America—the pervasive corporatization of various aspects of society. He expanded on the disillusionment and frustration people experience with the following sentiments:

I mean, if you want to talk about some of the shit makes people so cynical and so pissed off, with our current climate, I mean this strike is just sort of a … its… a symptom of a struggle that is way bigger than the strike its self. It's a symptom of the soullessness of corporate America and how everything has become corporatized in this country. Corporations only care about one thing, quarterly profits, and that’s their shareholders, their stockholders.

The actor emphasized the importance of humanity and dignity in the industry, recognizing the collaborative effort involved in filmmaking. He expressed gratitude for the transformative power of movies in shaping his character, stating:

I don't know where I’d be without movies. I learned everything about what kind of man I wanted to be by watching movies, by watching men behave like behave. Women behave like women. By watching the human experience, told in all of its glory, with music and sound and fury. And the people who enabled all those beautiful experiences who made all of it possible, I have nothing but love for the guys who started the studios, but let's maintain a degree of humanity in all of this. Okay? It can’t all be about your fucking Porsche. And your fucking stock prices. There has got to be dignity if we are going to hold the mirror up and reflect the human experience.

The ongoing actors and writers strikes have caused significant disruptions, with notable productions like Deadpool 3 being forced to halt and Gladiator 2 reportedly getting creative . This united front of performers and scribes puts significant financial strain on Hollywood studios, resulting in substantial daily losses.

One of the latest strike casualties is the film Wolves, which marks the big-screen reunion of George Clooney and Brad Pitt . The movie, expected to be released exclusively to those with an Apple TV+ subscription , had to temporarily pause its production due to the strike–which Clooney issued a response to. The film revolves around two professional fixers hired for the same job. Undoubtedly, the Batman & Robin star, who is both an actor and producer on the project, is eager to resume filming and see the movie through to completion.

As the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, Ron Perlman's statement serves as a reminder of the underlying tensions and challenges faced by writers and performers in Hollywood. The quest for fair working conditions and compensation goes beyond individual interests, representing a collective effort to maintain the integrity and value of the creative arts.