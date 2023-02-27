George Clooney And Brad Pitt's Bromance Is Alive And Well On Set Of New Movie, And The Married Actor's Reportedly Even Dishing Out Relationship Advice

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been starring in movies together for the past two decades ever since the first Ocean’s Eleven flick. The two are now set to reunite for a thriller called Wolves, which is directed by Spider-Man filmmaker Jon Watts. As you'd imagine, when the cameras are off, the bromance between the two stars is stronger than ever. And if that weren't enough, Clooney hass reportedly even dished out relationship advice for his best friend.

It's a sweet feeling when you learn that the two actors -- who usually play chums in their movies -- actually have a great professional (and personal) relationship in real life. It's no wonder the chemistry between the two of them is always on point! A source for Daily Mail shared that Brad Pitt and George Clooney are currently in New York City shooting their new movie and, based on the report, it sounds like the stars are truly living it up in the Big Apple:

Brad and George's lifelong bromance is in tighter than ever, and they are tearing up New York City together - having a blast and causing some mischief.

With New York City being the city that never sleeps, I can only imagine what “mischief” could be a-brewin’. Jon Watts' Wolves is about two lone-wolf fixers who are assigned the same job, and even that brief description should be enough to get folks intrigued. Though it’s been almost 15 years since the actors' last collaboration, Burn After Reading, industry insiders are apparently more than confident that the Apple TV+ movie will become a success. A source even predicts that the film could end up landing the leading men some awards consideration. It's still early days, of course, but we surely know that both are talented.

You better believe that Brad Pitt and George Clooney are absolutely not lone wolves in their personal lives, though. For nearly nine years, Clooney has been married to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with whom he shares beautiful twins. Pitt also appears to have been pretty busy with his love life, as rumors link him with Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley’s ex , Ines de Ramon. A source who allegedly knows the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor reported that Clooney absolutely supports these two together and was even generous enough to share some of his relationship wisdom:

George has been giving Brad romance advice in his new relationship with Ines and George loves that Brad found someone to genuinely care for. George thinks that Ines is just Brad's type, and Brad really hasn't had that since Angelina, so it's refreshing to see.

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are reportedly getting along well during their divorces, and things could be heating up between them. So with that, what relationship advice did George Clooney give his best friend? It’s been speculated that the Up in the Air actor inspired Pitt to send an astonishing bouquet of flowers to Ramon’s workplace in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day. De Ramon, a jewelry designer, was said to have been very touched by Pitt’s gift and felt like a proud lady in love as she left her office carrying the flowers. While these are all rumors at this point, it wouldn't be surprising at all if Clooney is indeed advising Pitt in matters of romance and, quite frankly, the thought of it is very sweet.