Rosario Dawson And Hayden Christensen Had A+ Star Wars Costumes, But Now Fans Have One Question

Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen know exactly how to get Star Wars fans worked up. Put them together, add a little Anakin-and-Ahsoka nostalgia , and people are already paying attention. Wrap both actors in sheer blue fabric so they look suspiciously like Force ghosts, and suddenly everyone starts wondering whether Dave Filoni is trying to tell us something about an upcoming movie release or another new Star Wars project . That is exactly what happened after Dawson shared a photo with Christensen that put a very funny spin on their Ahsoka connection.

In an Instagram post, the two Star Wars mainstays are not actually dressed as Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker. Christensen appears to be wearing regular clothes under a layer of translucent blue layer, while Dawson wears what looks more like a medieval or fantasy costume. If anything, the dress gives off a little Princess Fiona energy. See for yourself in her post below:

Dawson made the joke even more obvious with her caption: “MAY THE FORCE GHOSTS BE WITH YOU 👻👻.”

The costumes are goofy, simple and immediately recognizable. Christensen looking like a Force ghost is also perfectly reasonable within Star Wars movie canon. Dawson getting the same treatment, however, is where fans started getting nervous. Because, uh… Why is Rosario Dawson a Force ghost?

To be clear, nobody at Lucasfilm announced the death of Ahsoka Tano's death through an Instagram costume photo. Dawson is not dressed as Ahsoka here, and there is no reason to think she casually spoiled one of the biggest possible developments in Ahsoka Season 2 . That didn't stop fans from noticing the implication and asking a ton of questions.

(Image credit: Disney, Lucas Film)

Fans Immediately Had Questions About The Costumes

Comments under the Clerks 2 actress's post quickly filled with people who remembered that becoming a Force ghost usually requires a fairly serious prerequisite. Fans wrote:

@tara.stepro: “Why is Ahsoka a force ghost? Anakin!?!?! Why is AHSOKA A FORCE GHOST?!?!”

“Why is Ahsoka a force ghost? Anakin!?!?! Why is AHSOKA A FORCE GHOST?!?!” @kybercreations_: “Tell me this isn’t foreshadowing”

“Tell me this isn’t foreshadowing” @jeremiahlburns: “But Ahsoka isn't de— OH MY GOD NO!”

“But Ahsoka isn't de— OH MY GOD NO!” @bad_wolf_quincy: “Wait...are you confirming that Ahsoka is NOT immortal??”

“Wait...are you confirming that Ahsoka is NOT immortal??” @l_enfente: “Better not mean what I think it means for Auntie Soka”

“Better not mean what I think it means for Auntie Soka” @rr_.sofff: “Is that a spoiler alert?”

“Is that a spoiler alert?” @aigienus: "If that's a spoiler for the new season, I don't want it."

I understand the reaction. Ahsoka has survived Order 66, Darth Vader, the World Between Worlds and enough lightsaber fights to make most Jedi reconsider the profession entirely. She has also spent years bouncing between animated and live-action Star Wars, becoming one of the franchise's most durable characters in the process.

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Christensen as a Jedi specter has precedent. Anakin appeared as a Force ghost at the end of Ahsoka Season 1, and the original trilogy was later reworked to insert the actor into the old footage. Christensen is also returning for Season 2, with Anakin expected to remain part of Tano's story.

Dawson's Ahsoka, meanwhile, is still very much alive when Season 2 begins. She and Sabine Wren remain stranded beyond the known galaxy while Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned home and prepares for whatever comes next. So when the actress playing her suddenly appears next to Anakin's actor, both covered in ghostly blue fabric, fans will read into it.

For now, though, I am choosing the much less stressful explanation. They found some blue fabric, put it over their heads, and somebody took a photo. Nobody is dying. Probably.

Season 2 of Ahsoka hits the streaming calendar on January 20, 2027, for everyone with a Disney+ subscription. Fans can also stream all of the Star Wars movies -- including the prequels featuring Hayden Christensen -- using that same membership.