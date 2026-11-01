JLo Went Topless And Channeled (Monster-In-Law) Jane Fonda As Barbarella This Halloween

Celebrities brought their A-game this Halloween. From Megan Fox going full Twilight as a gothic vampire to Carmen Electra dressing as Catwoman , A-listers truly sought to lean on creativity and individuality when devising their looks for the holiday. As for Jennifer Lopez, she decided to go for a topless look to channel her Monster-In-Law co-star, Jane Fonda, while dressing as the powerful Barbarella.

Jennifer Lopez has proved time and again this year what a fashionista she is. Most recently, she looked dreamy and romantic at Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer dress and brought fall vibes in a fur coat and sheer, luxe black dress . For Halloween, you couldn’t expect anything less, as her Barberella look was not only fierce but also served as a fitting tribute to one of Jane Fonda's most distinct movie roles. Check it out in the Instagram post below:

For those who don’t know, Barbarella is a campy cult classic that sees Fonda portraying a futuristic female astronaut who encounters strange planets while trying to locate Dr. Durand-Durand. One of the Roger Vadim-directed sci-fi flick’s most memorable qualities is the array of outlandish futuristic costumes that Fonda wears. With that in mind, Lopez couldn’t have picked a better movie to channel for her Halloween costume this year.

The Maid in Manhattan actress is showing the right to bear arms while wearing Barbarella’s mesh silver-laced dress with metallic boots. I’m also loving the white bodysuit with the black vertical stripes running down. The ‘60s blonde wig she’s wearing as the aforementioned character is such a nice nod to the decade and fictional space heroines in general.

And Lopez can’t celebrate the cult classic’s sexual liberation theme without taking a topless photo of herself, which sees her posing with blind angel Pylar. All in all, JLo looks like she’s having a lot of fun honoring her former co-star’s psychedelic movie.

With how on-point Jennifer Lopez looks as Barbarella, you’d think she was auditioning for the remake of the 1968 film. I mean, she’s wearing each outfit with such pizzazz and poise. However, Sydney Sweeney is set to “save the universe” as the film's lead. The actress seems like a great fit, and I'm confident she'll do a great job embodying the iconic space adventurer.

Per what's known about the remake, Edgar Wright has been in talks to direct, while Kingsman's Jane Goldman and Honey Ross have also been approached to write the screenplay. While the upcoming science-fiction movie is still in its development stages, it’s great that the “On the Floor” singer is already bringing the movie back into the general public's consciousness.

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