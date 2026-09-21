I’m Pumped Star Wars' Dave Filoni Confirmed A Major Clone Wars Tie-In For Ahsoka Season 2

Star Wars fans have been waiting for Ahsoka Season 2 for some time now, and that patience is set to be rewarded soon. The new season is set to debut in January 2027, and, with that, viewers will finally see the continuation of some major storylines. Of all the lingering plot threads, there’s a specific one that’s been discussed amongst fans since the Season 1 finale aired way back in October 2023. Now, much to my delight, series creator Dave Filoni has confirmed a major detail of that plot point, which ties into The Clone Wars.

One of the key storylines of Ahsoka Season 1 sees jedi-turned-mercenary Baylan Skoll (played by the late Ray Stevenson) looking for power and a better understanding of the Force on the planet Peridea. One of the last scenes of the finale sees Skoll making his way across the planet and encountering massive statues. Said monuments depict the Mortis gods and, up until this point, it’s been unclear if said beings would actually factor into Season 2. Well, Filoni now confirms to Empire Magazine that “it’s definitely a thing” in this new story.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The three gods (also known as “The Ones”) were The Father, The Daughter and The Son, who resided on the planet Mortis and represented the dark and light sides of the Force as well as the balance between them. In Clone Wars Season 3, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and young Ahsoka Tano encounter the powerful family and are drawn into a conflict amongst them. While that three-episode arc ends with the trio’s deaths, their legacy is still built into the history of the Force.

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Dave Filoni doesn’t go into specifics about how exactly the concept of the gods plays into the next chapter in Tano’s journey. However, he does suggest that what this all connects to is the belief system that Rosario Dawson’s titular character has:

What we’re dealing with is: are you going to believe in this, or not? And what is the danger if it’s real? And how are you going to prioritise your goals here? What would a Jedi do, versus what would a regular person do? Those things come up through the course of the season.

Plot details on the second season have been relatively slim up to this point, though what seems evident is that the galaxy will have to contend with the re-emergence of Grand Admiral Thrawn. I’d wager that the New Republic will have to spring into action accordingly to deal with that threat. All that aside, there’s still the matter of Ahsoka and (jedi-in-training) Sabine Wren’s continued exploits on Peridea with the Noti.

So far, Ahsoka has offered a considerable number of callbacks to The Clone Wars and Rebels, which have worked to varying degrees. I’m hopeful that Dave Filoni and co. can usher in the Mortis gods mythology in a way that feels fresh but is also accessible to those who haven’t seen the animated series. And, of course, beyond all that, I hope the new episodes introduce some elements that aren’t directly tied to existing shows or movies.

Ahsoka Season 2 is set to premiere on January 20, with episodes dropping weekly for Disney+ subscription holders. Also, keep your eyes peeled for updates on other upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies.