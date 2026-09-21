I’m Pumped Star Wars' Dave Filoni Confirmed A Major Clone Wars Tie-In For Ahsoka Season 2
This could be a big season.
Star Wars fans have been waiting for Ahsoka Season 2 for some time now, and that patience is set to be rewarded soon. The new season is set to debut in January 2027, and, with that, viewers will finally see the continuation of some major storylines. Of all the lingering plot threads, there’s a specific one that’s been discussed amongst fans since the Season 1 finale aired way back in October 2023. Now, much to my delight, series creator Dave Filoni has confirmed a major detail of that plot point, which ties into The Clone Wars.
One of the key storylines of Ahsoka Season 1 sees jedi-turned-mercenary Baylan Skoll (played by the late Ray Stevenson) looking for power and a better understanding of the Force on the planet Peridea. One of the last scenes of the finale sees Skoll making his way across the planet and encountering massive statues. Said monuments depict the Mortis gods and, up until this point, it’s been unclear if said beings would actually factor into Season 2. Well, Filoni now confirms to Empire Magazine that “it’s definitely a thing” in this new story.
The three gods (also known as “The Ones”) were The Father, The Daughter and The Son, who resided on the planet Mortis and represented the dark and light sides of the Force as well as the balance between them. In Clone Wars Season 3, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and young Ahsoka Tano encounter the powerful family and are drawn into a conflict amongst them. While that three-episode arc ends with the trio’s deaths, their legacy is still built into the history of the Force.
Dave Filoni doesn’t go into specifics about how exactly the concept of the gods plays into the next chapter in Tano’s journey. However, he does suggest that what this all connects to is the belief system that Rosario Dawson’s titular character has:
Plot details on the second season have been relatively slim up to this point, though what seems evident is that the galaxy will have to contend with the re-emergence of Grand Admiral Thrawn. I’d wager that the New Republic will have to spring into action accordingly to deal with that threat. All that aside, there’s still the matter of Ahsoka and (jedi-in-training) Sabine Wren’s continued exploits on Peridea with the Noti.
So far, Ahsoka has offered a considerable number of callbacks to The Clone Wars and Rebels, which have worked to varying degrees. I’m hopeful that Dave Filoni and co. can usher in the Mortis gods mythology in a way that feels fresh but is also accessible to those who haven’t seen the animated series. And, of course, beyond all that, I hope the new episodes introduce some elements that aren’t directly tied to existing shows or movies.
Ahsoka Season 2 is set to premiere on January 20, with episodes dropping weekly for Disney+ subscription holders. Also, keep your eyes peeled for updates on other upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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