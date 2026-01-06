Hugh Jackman’s The Death Of Robin Hood Trailer Delivers A Brutal Take On The Legendary Archer, And I’m So Here For It

We all know the legend of Robin Hood, who stole from the rich, gave to the poor, was a talented archer, etc. Many actors have played the outlaw on film for more than a century, and Hugh Jackman’s the latest to give it a go for The Death of Robin Hood. While it still hasn’t been announced when the upcoming A24 movie will premiere on the 2026 release schedule, we do now have the first The Death of Robin Hood trailer to watch, and it’s quickly apparent that Jackman is playing a version of the character who’s not for the kids to see.

This is a Robin Hood who’s killed many adversaries over his lifetime and described as not a hero, but a “murderous brigand.” After being gravely injured in a battle, Hugh Jackman’s character begs for death, but is instead saved by a mysterious woman played by Jodie Comer. So with his story continuing, Robin is left to grapple with his past and potentially change the course of his life, which is what Comer’s character does for the people who come to the island where she lives. It also looks like he’ll put his violent set of skills to work protecting the people who’ve taken him in. So expect plenty more beheadings, stabbings, arrows shot and more, but this time for a noble cause.

The Death of Robin Hood is the second movie Hugh Jackman has lined up this year, the first being the mystery comedy The Sheep Detectives, which comes out in May. This trailer also comes just a few weeks after his latest movie, Song Sung Blue, premiered in theaters. I look forward to seeing Jackman’s Robin Hood dispatch his enemies in all kinds of gory fashion and learn if he can truly achieve salvation. But like I said before, leave the kids at home if you plan to see The Death of Robin Hood in theaters, as there’s no question this will more than earn an R rating.

Along with Jodie Comer, Hugh Jackman is joined in The Death of Robin Hood by Bill Skarsgård as Little John, as well as Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe in undisclosed roles. Michael Sarnoski wrote and directed the thriller, which filmed last year from early February to late March. This is Sarnoski’s second A24 movie, the first being the Nicolas Cage-led Pig from 2021, and he also helmed 2024’s A Quiet Place: Day One.

I’m hoping that The Death of Robin Hood ends up being one of the more successful takes on the archer’s mythology, as Hollywood’s last two Robin Hood movies, which respectively starred Russell Crowe and Taron Egerton, failed to impress. And at least this gives us another action-oriented Hugh Jackman role to enjoy while we await his return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.