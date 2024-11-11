Gladiator II Has Critics Drawing Comparisons To Its Predecessor, But Are They Not Entertained?
Can the sequel live up to the 2000 blockbuster?
It’s been nearly a quarter-century since Gladiator entertained audiences en route to five Academy Awards (from 12 nominations) and worldwide box office success, so it’s no surprise that we're more than ready to welcome Ridley Scott’s sequel Gladiator II to theaters. The epic — which stars Pedro Pascal as Maximus’ son Lucius — is set to hit the 2024 movie calendar on November 22, so as you prepare for that “Wickediator” double feature, allow the critics to weigh in on the upcoming historical action flick.
After initial screenings, first reactions to Gladiator II had people raving about Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal’s performances in a story that takes place over a decade after Russell Crowe’s chapter. When Lucius becomes a prisoner of war, he chooses to fight as a gladiator like his father under the instruction of Washington’s Macrinus in order to exact revenge on Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal). In CinemaBlend’s review of Gladiator II, our own Sarah El-Mahmoud calls the film “honorable yet disheveled.” She rates it 3.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Alex Flood of NME gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars, writing that Ridley Scott seems to be operating under the “requel” formula of giving fans enough nostalgia to keep them happy but adding a little fresh action so we don’t get bored. The results are partially successful, the critic says:
David Rooney of THR agrees the sequel is “imitative” — more of a remake than a sequel — following its Best Picture-winning predecessor nearly beat for beat. It gets a boost from Denzel Washington, who steals the movie with a character that Rooney says is fit for his own spinoff:
It would be a pretty tall order to ask this sequel to outdo or even match the 2000 epic, and Kelechi Ehenulo of GamesRadar admits that it does fall short. However, a phenomenal Denzel Washington (who’s clearly having the time of this life in this role, the critic says) and the thrilling battle scenes make this worth the price of admission. Ehenulo rates Gladiator II 4 out of 5 stars and writes:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying Ridley Scott finds strength and honor in its predecessor but still adds enough to make the sequel feel relevant. Jorgensen also says this is a can’t-miss performance from Denzel Washington. The critic continues:
It sounds like Ridley Scott hits a lot of the same notes in the sequel as he did in the first movie, albeit with more advanced technology to work with. Denzel Washington’s performance seems to stand out to many who were able to see the film early, but honestly it might all be worth it for the cool feature on the Gladiator II popcorn bucket. If you’ve been waiting for years for this movie to come to fruition, your time has nearly come, as Gladiator II hits theaters on Friday, November 22.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.