‘A Marvel Movie For Evangelicals.’ I Can Only Imagine 2 Reviews Are In, And Critics Are Split On The Faith-Based Sequel
Back in 2018, I Can Only Imagine became a huge box office surprise, inspiring audiences much in the same way as the MercyMe song of the same name that the film was based on. It not only became one of the most successful faith-based films of all time, but one of the highest-grossing music biopics as well. However, that’s not where Bart Millard’s story ended, and critics are weighing in on I Can Only Imagine 2 as it hits the 2026 movie release calendar.
Much of the original cast returns for I Can Only Imagine 2, including John Michael Finley, Trace Adkins and Dennis Quaid. Milo Ventimiglia joins the group as singer-songwriter Tim Timmons. The sequel sees the creation of another MercyMe hit as the band faces health issues, parenting struggles and trauma. Mike Laxton of Today’s Christian Entertainment praises the sequel for portraying the band in a “new season of influence, responsibility, and growth.” His review of I Can Only Imagine 2 reads:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says Milo Ventimiglia is “completely authentic” here, while Trace Adkins provides much-needed humor and Sammy Dell is perfectly cast as Bart’s son Sam Millard. This film is definitely marketed toward Christians, but its messages of hope and love feel welcome and necessary for everyone in these dark times, Hammond says, writing:
Kelsey Kramer McGinnis of Christianity Today says I Can Only Imagine 2 had the opportunity to explore what it’s like for musicians after writing a megahit, knowing they may never again produce anything that reaches the same level of acclaim. For Christian artists, that’s even trickier as they balance material success with their faith. Instead, this movie leans on the same tropes as other movies about religion, as well as audiences’ enduring love for the song “I Can Only Imagine.” The critic writes:
Frank Scheck of THR says the upcoming music biopic struggles to find a compelling narrative, choosing to retread the trauma Bart experienced with his father. Also, with Sam being old enough to be responsible for his own health, his diabetes crisis plot also fails to evoke much sympathy from audience members, Scheck says, continuing:
Alonso Duralde of The Film Verdict says directors Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle find themselves in the same bind as their movie’s protagonist in trying to figure out how to move forward after a big hit. In the end they fail to rekindle the heartfelt musical drama of the first movie, making the sequel feel unnecessary. Duralde writes:
If you're a fan of MercyMe or just think this sounds like a good way to spend a couple of hours, I Can Only Imagine hits theaters on Friday, February 20.
