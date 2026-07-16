Tom Cruise Couldn't Help But Praise Christopher Nolan And More After Seeing The Odyssey

When it comes to movies, I don't think there's a better hype man for them than Tom Cruise. Known as one of Hollywood’s champions of the theatrical experience, he consistently encourages moviegoers to get their butts in front of their local screens. Now, he’s hyping Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster epic on the 2026 movie schedule, The Odyssey.

This film is one of the most anticipated of the year, and Tom Cruise was lucky enough to screen it in Christopher Nolan’s preferred format, IMAX 70mm. An in-demand ticket that broke the internet when it went on sale, due to the limited screens and high interest, getting to see this epic on the largest screen possible and on film likely added to the Mission: Impossible star's viewing experience. So, I totally get why he was all smiles in his Instagram post about the movie:

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) A photo posted by on

Tom Cruise could have just posted the photo, which speaks volumes on its own. But he also used words like “wow” and “amazing” to describe his theatrical experience with The Odyssey.

Not just one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Cruise is also a longtime producer, which means he has a deep understanding of everything it takes to pull off something on the scale of The Odyssey. While praising Christopher Nolan for what the film accomplishes to his more than 15 million followers seems obvious, it was nice to see the Top Gun: Maverick star also give a shout-out to Nolan’s producing partner and wife Emma Thomas, the cast, and the crew. Every film takes a village, and a film like The Odyssey takes an entire town to pull off.

Along with getting the word out about The Odyssey and hyping the release of his own upcoming dark comedy Digger, the A Few Good Men actor has a history of going to the theater to both see and shout out movies like this. While Cruise is known as an action star, he also has a proven track record of showing up to support big releases. To prove that, here's a list of titles he’s posted about in recent years:

Disclosure Day

The Running Man

F1

Sinners

Twisters

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Not long before he praised The Odyssey, Tom Cruise took to Instagram to gush about Disclosure Day and pen a sweet message to his Minority Report and War of the Worlds director Steven Spielberg, as well as his Edge of Tomorrow co-star Emily Blunt. He both praised their work and showed appreciation for their friendship.

Cruise also attended the London premiere of F1 last year to show his support for his Interview with the Vampire co-star, Brad Pitt, in person.

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Overall, the message behind these actions is always the same – if you’ve got a big movie hitting theaters, Tom Cruise will be there to hype it up.

His latest example of that is in honor of The Odyssey, which is based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem. The story tells the tale of Odysseus’ long and dangerous journey home after the Trojan War, and the mythical beings and family drama he faces along the way. When you have a cast the caliber of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland, among others, and you put it in the hands of a filmmaker like Nolan, movie magic happens. So, I can see why Cruise was so excited about it.

Much like the Top Gun actor, critics have been kind to The Odyssey. So, to see if the film lives up to the hype, you can catch The Odyssey in theaters now.