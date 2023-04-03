Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Hilariously Trolled Each Other While Repping A Worthy Cause

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are A-list celebrities, who are known for both their talents and personalities. They two are also synonymous for their years-long "feud" where the lovingly poke fun at each other-- to the delight of fans. And ahead of filming Deadpool 3, Reynolds and Jackman hilariously trolled each other while repping a worthy cause. Because of course they did.

While there are plenty of very real feuds in Hollywood (Ryan Murphy made an entire show about it), Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's comes from a real place of love. The two are often taking shots at each other on social media, going viral in the process. This pair of superheroes once again went at it in order to promote the Terry Fox Foundation. After the Greatest Showman actor rocked some merch in order to promote the charity, Reynolds shared the image on his Instagram Story. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I mean, how delightful is that? Clearly there's a ton of love shared between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who will finally appear on the big screen together with the Deadpool threequel. On top of promoting that highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie, they're also using their platform to promote good causes like the Terry Fox Foundation. Talk about classy.

The above post from Ryan Reynolds' Instagram is only the latest example of the actor/entrepreneur poking fun at Hugh Jackman. Because while they're united about charity work, the frenemies were sure to throw a few jabs at each other. For instance, Reynolds applauds his X-Men Origins co-star for using his platform, while also claiming he blocked Jackman in the process. Hey, some habits die hard.

The Terry Fox Foundation is a charity that's dedicated to raising money for cancer research. This is obviously a great cause, as cancer is something that has affected just about everyone at one point or another. And Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are using their platform and millions of followers in order to spread awareness and get fans to get involved.

Of course, this is just the latest example of Hugh Jackman helping to raise money for an important cause. While starring in The Music Man on Broadway, he helped raffle props and other prizes at the curtain call for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. Funny enough, that resulted in another "feud" with the cast of other shows like Hamilton who were competing to see who could raise the most money.

With Deadpool 3 currently in pre-production, smart money says we'll be getting plenty of more delightful content from the social media accounts of both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Fans have been waiting for years to finally see them share the screen together, and there's no telling what type of action and comedy will occur throughout the mysterious movie's runtime.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 8th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.