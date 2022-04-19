Hamilton Star Has Started Its Own ‘Feud’ With Hugh Jackman After Calling Him Out At The Curtain Call, And Wolverine Accepted
By Corey Chichizola published
Move over Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman has another faux feud.
Actor Hugh Jackman has had a long and celebrated career, both on the stage and screen. And through it all he’s known as a super likable guy, despite his ongoing “feud” with Ryan Reynolds. Now a Hamilton star has started another faux feud with Jackman after calling him out at the curtain call. And Wolverine accepted.
Said call out occurred after a recent performance of Hamilton on Broadway, where Burr actor Nik Walker asked audiences to donate to the ongoing fundraiser for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. Hugh Jackman and the company at The Music Man have been raising a ton of money themselves, leading to some friendly smack talk about the legendary X-Man. And the video got Jackman’s attention, leading him to share it on Instagram with a heart GIF. As Walker put it,
For once Hamilton’s Burr didn’t just talk less and smile more. Instead he laid down the moneymaking gauntlet with Hugh Jackman, encouraging Hamilton audiences to donate money for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. We’ll just have to see if the folks bringing Lin-Manuel Mirana’s acclaimed musical see a spike in donations following this viral moment.
For those who want to see Hugh Jackman’s newest “feud” come to life, there’s a video that’s available on the Instagram of Hamilton’s Nik Walker. While Wolverine wasn’t in the house that day, he definitely got the message. Forever a good sport, Jackman would go on to share it on his own Instagram Story. Check out the original clip below,
A post shared by Broadway Cares (@bcefa)
A photo posted by on
This isn’t the only funny curtain call moment that’s involved Hugh Jackman lately. He was recently gifted Wolverine claws from an audience member in the front row of The Music Man, showing off a bit of the beloved Marvel character as a result. Indeed, Jackman has been raising a ton of money after the bows of his Broadway show, getting up up to tens of thousands of dollars in donations a night. No wonder Hamilton’s company is so ready to smack talk.
Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS is a super powerful organization, where theater professionals annually raise a ton of money for HIV/AIDS research and advocacy. Right now Broadway shows are collecting money in their signature red buckets after shows, but there are also bigger fundraising events that occur throughout the year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.