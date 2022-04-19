Hamilton Star Has Started Its Own ‘Feud’ With Hugh Jackman After Calling Him Out At The Curtain Call, And Wolverine Accepted

Actor Hugh Jackman has had a long and celebrated career, both on the stage and screen. And through it all he’s known as a super likable guy, despite his ongoing “feud” with Ryan Reynolds . Now a Hamilton star has started another faux feud with Jackman after calling him out at the curtain call. And Wolverine accepted.

Said call out occurred after a recent performance of Hamilton on Broadway, where Burr actor Nik Walker asked audiences to donate to the ongoing fundraiser for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. Hugh Jackman and the company at The Music Man have been raising a ton of money themselves, leading to some friendly smack talk about the legendary X-Man. And the video got Jackman’s attention, leading him to share it on Instagram with a heart GIF. As Walker put it,

Your time has come bro. We’re coming for you at Hamilton. He’s not gonna win. Wolverine’s not gonna win. As you exit the building you’ll see people holding bright red buckets. And into those buckets we ask that you thrust your cash, your checks, if you want to use your credit cards go back to the bar, and swipe your credit cards back there. We have amazing QR codes on your programs there… That’ll take you to our donation page. Not the Wolverine’s. Ours.

For once Hamilton’s Burr didn’t just talk less and smile more. Instead he laid down the moneymaking gauntlet with Hugh Jackman, encouraging Hamilton audiences to donate money for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS . We’ll just have to see if the folks bringing Lin-Manuel Mirana’s acclaimed musical see a spike in donations following this viral moment.

For those who want to see Hugh Jackman’s newest “feud” come to life, there’s a video that’s available on the Instagram of Hamilton’s Nik Walker. While Wolverine wasn’t in the house that day, he definitely got the message. Forever a good sport, Jackman would go on to share it on his own Instagram Story. Check out the original clip below,

This isn’t the only funny curtain call moment that’s involved Hugh Jackman lately. He was recently gifted Wolverine claws from an audience member in the front row of The Music Man, showing off a bit of the beloved Marvel character as a result. Indeed, Jackman has been raising a ton of money after the bows of his Broadway show, getting up up to tens of thousands of dollars in donations a night. No wonder Hamilton’s company is so ready to smack talk.

Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS is a super powerful organization, where theater professionals annually raise a ton of money for HIV/AIDS research and advocacy. Right now Broadway shows are collecting money in their signature red buckets after shows, but there are also bigger fundraising events that occur throughout the year.