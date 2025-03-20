Ryan Reynolds Posted An Epic Video To Celebrate Deadpool's 10 Year Anniversary, And Of Course Hugh Jackman Left An A+ Comment

While there’s still a year to to go until the 10th anniversary of Deadpool’s release, today makes a different milestone for the R-rated Marvel movie. Exactly one decade ago, the Merc with the Mouth’s first solo feature began filming, and Ryan Reynolds, the man behind the red and black mask, posted an epic video to celebrate the milestone anniversary. And as an added bonus, Hugh Jackman, Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine co-lead, posted an A+ comment on said video.

Reynolds marked the big occasion by sharing a black-and-white video of the entirety of the Deadpool saga being sped through from end to beginning sans audio. Meaning, it starts off with the Deadpool & Wolverine end-credits scene and concludes with the Deadpool test footage that was leaked to the public in 2014. Take a look!

Although Ryan Reynolds has previously played Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, that that version of the character barely resembled his comic book self, especially once he was turned into Weapon XI. If that test footage hadn’t been leaked five years later, we might never have gotten a proper Deadpool movie. However, the overwhelmingly positive reception to it online with enough to convince 20th Century Fox to greenlight the project. And no, even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige doesn’t know who was behind the leaking.

The rest, as they say, is history. All three Deadpool movies have been critically well received and commercially successful, with Deadpool & Wolverine bring the hight-grossing of the bunch by pulling in over $1.3 billions worldwide. The threequel and its two predecessors can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription, and I’m loving how Hugh Jackman fired back in the comments section of the Instagram post: at Ryan Reynolds for noted about how “a decade really zips by”:

Till YOU’re 90.

This, of course, is a reference to the joke in Deadpool & Wolverine when Wade wisecracks about Disney’s going to force Jackman to keep playing Wolverine until he’s a nonagenarian. Originally Jackman was never going to put the adamantium claws on again after Logan, but he had a change of heart and agreed to revisit the role. However, rather than reprise the Wolverine he played for nearly two decades in the X-Men film series, he played a variant from elsewhere in the Marvel multiverse.

Whether you’re a hardcore superhero movie fan or just someone who likes good blockbuster entertainment, I think we can all agree that we’re better off with the Deadpool movies existing. It’s unclear at this point if Deadpool 4 will happen, but I’m hopeful that either there or in some other upcoming Marvel movie, we’ll see more of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in the MCU. We deserve another movie with their two characters paired together.

