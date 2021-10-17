Sorry, Deadpool Fans: Ryan Reynolds Wraps On Movie With Will Ferrell, Reveals Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Take An Acting Break

Most would probably agree that Ryan Reynolds is one of the busiest stars in all of Hollywood. So far, the actor has already seen the release of two films, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Free Guy, and he’s currently awaiting the release of his venture, Netflix’s Red Notice . Recently, he wrapped his upcoming holiday comedy, Spirited, in which he stars alongside Will Ferrell, and is currently overseeing work on Deadpool 3 . If you’re of the belief that his next priority is shooting the Marvel flick, then you’d sadly be mistaken. It looks like Reynolds is planning to take a break and has explained his reasoning for doing so.

The Canadian actor marked the end of production on Spirited with an Instagram post with several photos of him with the cast and crew. In his caption, he discussed all of the work that went into the movie, citing the fact that he never quite saw himself joining a project like it:

That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…

Spirited is a contemporary reimagining of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, A Christmas Carol . The film will see Ryan Reynolds play the role of iconic curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge, while Will Ferrell plays the spirit of Christmas Present. Given the hefty workload associated with the project, it appears Reynolds believes now is the perfect time to kick back and relax for a while:

Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.

The actor will likely be promoting Red Notice within the coming weeks but, following that, it would seem he’s going to lay low. The desire for a break is definitely understandable, especially when you think about just how much the actor has accomplished in a year. Deadpool 3 is sure to be a lot of work as well, so he'll probably want to rest up before jumping into that project. Needless to say, he'll likely relish some quality time with his wife, Blake Lively, and their three kids. You can check out his full social media post down below:

Despite the fact that Ryan Reynolds stays busy, he does understand the importance of not overwhelming one’s self. Back in May, he spoke candidly about his struggles with mental health , revealing that anxiety is the reason he tends to overschedule himself. He later explained that he chose to speak out because he believes it's important to show his children and the next generation a positive image of how one deals with their emotions. Many subsequently showed support for the fan-favorite star, including famous frenemy Hugh Jackman.

I’d say Ryan Reynolds has certainly earned a rest from work for a while. As for Deadpool fans, I wouldn’t be too disappointed, as the film is still on track to get made. And if anything, Reynolds may end up using some of his off time to ponder some new ideas for the highly anticipated superhero film.