Ryan Reynolds Responds To Shania Twain’s Lyrics Change, And How It Helped Him In A Really ‘Embarrassing’ Moment

Ryan Reynolds has had a long and wildly successful career, starting as an actor and growing into an accomplished producer and businessman. He’s also gone viral countless times over the last few years, thanks to his biting wit and hilarious give and take with wife Blake Lively. That was definitely the case at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, where he won an Award and also got hilariously called out by Shania Twain . Reynolds recently responded to Twain’s lyrics change, and how it helps him in a really “embarrassing” moment.

The Ryan Reynolds/ Shania Twain moment came as she was in the middle of her set at the People’s Choice Awards. When performing her hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, she swapped Brad Pitt’s anime with Reynolds, who was in the audience. On top of being a thoroughly adorable moment, it turns out that the Deadpool icon might have actually needed the laugh at that moment. As he shared in an interview with Greg Chomut Arts :

Well, I think we can all agree it’s about time. In the moment I was not expecting that. I was mostly thinking, because I, like a lot of people, get very nervous when I have to publicly speak. When I have to stand on a platform… and then it’s also just odd because it’s like you’re winning an award, so it’s like, I dunno, maybe it’s because I grew up in Canada and so I tend to rely on laughing at myself as a defense mechanism. But in those moments you have to be pretty gracious. When you’re accepting an award like the Icon Award. I just felt the whole thing was a little embarrassing.

I guess we can’t really blame him there. Part of why Ryan Reynolds is such a fan favorite actor is because he seemingly doesn’t take himself too seriously . That perspective also likely contributes to him feeling nervous when going up and accepting an award like the People’s Icon . But luckily Shania Twain decided to call him out mid-performance, and at the perfect time.

Shania Twain has also had a long career as a musician , with her generations of fans out there thrilled to see some of her greatest hits during her People’s Choice performance. Ryan Reynolds’ face when she called him out in “That Don’t Impress Me Much” quickly started circulating around online. And the 46 year-old actor explained what he was feeling in that moment, saying:

So when Shania called it out, I was so grateful because it sort of took the tension out of my body in a good way, made me think of something else for a second. So then I went up and gave my little speech and it went better than I would have thought. So I have to weirdly thank Shania Twain for that.

Canadians are known for being polite and kind, so this serendipitous moment between Ryan Reynolds and Shania Twain seems right. While some other folks might be embarrassed to be called out in such a very public way, that’s exactly what Reynolds needed to relax before eventually giving his acceptance speech for People’s Icon. Smart money says he’ll never hear that Shania track again after that interaction.

Ryan Reynolds certainly has a lot to celebrate, as he and Blake Lively are expecting their fourth child . He’s also got a number of successful business ventures, and his continued work in film. Fans are especially eager to see him back on the big screen in Deadpool 3, opposite Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.