Ryan Reynolds Thanks Blake Lively And His Family During Sweet People’s Choice Acceptance Speech

Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a movie star. According to the People’s Choice Awards he is, in fact, an icon. The Deadpool star, who will return to that role in the recently announced Deadpool 3, received the Icon Award at this year’s ceremony. And while the spotlight was on him, he made sure to direct attention at others, celebrating the people that have helped him along the way, especially his family, including wife Blake Lively.

When Ryan Reynolds took the stage to accept his Icon Award from his Free Guy co-star Lil Rel Howery he also took the opportunity to thank his family, and he thanked all of them. He started first by thanking the family he grew up with, including a shout out to his father who had passed away, and who Reynolds admitted would not have been impressed with the award he was holding. The actor said…

I’d be pretty remiss if I didn’t mention that it starts with my family and it ends with my family. To my mom, to my three brothers, one of which is sitting right over there. And to my Dad. He left us a few years ago and boy, if he could see all the things that have been going on. He wouldn’t be impressed with this stuff, he’d be most blown away by his three little granddaughters.

While Ryan Reynolds has three daughters that he frequently talks about, the Reynolds/Lively family is about to get even bigger. The pair are expecting their fourth child, and it appears that baby may be coming any day as the actor joked that it might have happened the same night as the People’s Choice Awards.

After thanking the family he was born into Ryan Reynolds went on to thank the family he now has, giving Blake Lively and his children credit for both exhausting him and giving him much needed strength. He continued…

Blake, my girls, you are quite literally my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.

Ryan Reynolds is the guy who’s known for always having a joke ready, whether it’s for the movie he’s starring in or the commercial he’s producing, but he’s also a guy who can be incredibly sincere when the moment calls for it. While the award he received was all about himself and his fame, he used it to thank his family and to promote two organizations he’s involved in that aim to diversify the entertainment and marketing industries. But then maybe that’s really what makes Ryan Reynolds an icon in the first place.