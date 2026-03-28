Sarah Michelle Gellar's Face When She Learned Elijah Wood Was In Back To The Future 2 Is Priceless

Since Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are co-stars in one of the latest 2026 movies, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, they’ve been hanging out together to promote it. During one of their interviews, SMG had the best reaction to Wood’s first role ever in Back To The Future 2.

During a chat with Radio Times, the pair of iconic actors were asked about their first memories being on film sets since both of them got started pretty early in life. The interview takes a fun turn when Gellar learns from Wood he has a cameo in one of the most famous movies. Check out her reaction:

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You gotta love this real-time reaction of SMG realizing Wood was one of the kids in Cafe 80s along with already being Frodo in the Lord of the Rings movies. If you’re also having a similar life-shattering moment like the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor is, here’s the scene Elijah Wood is talking about:

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Elijah Wood’s career went off to an incredible start when he was cast in a small role in the Back To The Future sequel where he literally got to act alongside Michael J. Fox. Somehow his career went uphill from there. 10 years later, he would become Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, but within that decade he shared credits with a ton of famous names like Tom Hanks, Richard Gere, Kevin Costner, Paul Hogan, Macaulay Culkin and Robert Duvall. Gellar’s reaction to him in BTTF 2 is totally valid:

My world has just been changed. My world is forever changed.

Sarah Michelle Gellar was truly too stunned to speak. It seems like she totally forgot to answer the question after hearing about Wood’s spectacular first time on a film set. Elijah Wood’s Back To The Future story is pretty amazing, anyways. In his words:

For me, that was so mind blowing to have come from Iowa, moved out to Los Angeles, started working and doing like commercials and things, and then be on that film set. Because I had seen Back To The Future. I love that film. So, to be in like the Hill Valley downtown area, all dressed for the future...

SMG also started acting around the same age as Wood did, but it’s pretty much impossible to compete with Back To The Future 2. She played the daughter of Burt Young’s character in the 1984 rom-com Over The Brooklyn Bridge. The actress’ first big movies were in 1997 with I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream 2. That same year, she debuted in the role of Buffy the Vampire Slayer on TV.

You can see Gellar and Wood in Ready or Not 2 now playing in theaters. Once you see the movie, check out CinemaBlend’s own interviews with the pair, who talked about Gellar’s twist in the movie.