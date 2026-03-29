Sarah Michelle Gellar's Ready Or Not 2 Performance Makes The Buffy Reboot's Cancellation Even Worse

The horror genre's renaissance has been going strong for years now, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies in recent memory include Radio Silence's Ready or Not, which just got its sequel, Here I Come. The sequel used a ton of fake blood and had a killer cast that included none other than Sarah Michelle Gellar. And after seeing her performance as Ursula Danforth, I'm especially bummed about Hulu dropping the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival.

Critical response to Ready or Not 2 has been pretty positive, and SMG has been getting a ton of love for her performance. My favorite TV show of all time is Buffy (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription), and I couldn't help but feel like Gellar channeled her a few times in the horror sequel. And it's just a taste of what she could have brought if New Sunnydale hadn't been dropped.

SMG Channeled Buffy in Ready Or Not 2, And Now My FOMO Is Through The Roof

When Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that she was returning to the role of Buffy Summers, the generations of fans freaked out. Anticipation got even higher when Hulu announced it had ordered a full season of New Sunnydale. Unfortunately, the streaming service changed its mind, and we're not going to be treated to that revival series after all.

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Throughout Ready or Not 2, there were a number of moments where the Cruel Intentions actress felt like she was channeling her signature character via Ursula. To start, SMG's character basically stakes Samara Weaving's Grace. Seeing her take up a pointy weapon and drive into her enemy definitely had me thinking about the countless times Buffy dusted a vamp throughout her seven seasons on the air.

(Image credit: Mutant Enemy)

Then there are the various sassy one-liners that Ursula said throughout Ready or Not 2's runtime. Buffy is known for her banter and the quips she'd say to enemies while fighting the forces of evil in Sunnydale. While watching the Radio Silence sequel, I could see how easily Sarah Michelle Gellar would have been able to step back into character as The Chosen One. And now I'm even more mad about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival being dropped.

While Gellar was glad she wasn't in Ready Or Not's final scene, I personally could have used more of Ursula... especially since we're not getting more Buffy. I wish that the execs at Hulu saw just how well he was able to get into the action and quips of the horror sequel; maybe it could have convinced them to give New Sunnydale another chance. But for now, I guess, I'm just going to stay bitter.

Ready or Not 2 is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer can re-watch its seven seasons on Hulu, but we shouldn't expect to get any more episodes.