Buffy Reboot Star Shared What Her Slayer Would Have Looked Like, And Fans Are Going Off In The Comments

The cancellation of Hulu’s planned Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has been a major disappointment for fans who were curious to see the iconic supernatural series return on the streaming schedule. The project had quietly been moving forward behind the scenes for months, with a pilot ordered and a new cast assembled to help bring the Slayer legacy into a new era. But after the show was officially scrapped, one of its stars shared a bittersweet reminder of what audiences never got the chance to see, and fans are going off in the comments.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

What the Buffy Reboot Star Shared From Scrapped Series

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who had been cast as the new Slayer in the reboot, recently posted an Instagram photo showing what her character would have looked like in the series. The image below features the young actress in costume, holding what appears to be a bag slung over her shoulder. The simple caption reads, “🖤 your slayer,” and it quickly sent fans of the franchise into an emotional spiral.

A post shared by ryan kiera armstrong (@ryankarmstrong) A photo posted by on

Armstrong’s post arrived shortly after the news broke that the reboot would no longer move forward. According to reports, Hulu had originally ordered the pilot in early 2025. Titled Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, the series was set to be directed and executive produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, with original Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar returning in a recurring role.

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Following the cancellation, Armstrong also shared a message thanking fans for their support. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, she told viewers she was proud of the work the cast and crew had done and grateful for the experience—even though audiences may never see the finished project. So, how are fans reacting to her post?

(Image credit: Mutant Enemy)

If the reaction under Armstrong’s Instagram post is any indication, plenty of viewers were ready to embrace the new take on Buffy. The comments section quickly filled with supportive messages, emotional reactions and even pleas for other platforms to rescue the series. Here are some of the standout responses from fans:

@sarahmgellar: “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️” @fastidious_ferret: “I sincerely hope another platform picks up this show. There is a huge fan base waiting for it.”

“I sincerely hope another platform picks up this show. There is a huge fan base waiting for it.” @caitlinjinks: “Devastated for you, the cast and crew. Buffy has been with me for 20+ years… I was excited for other generations to experience that too 💔”

“Devastated for you, the cast and crew. Buffy has been with me for 20+ years… I was excited for other generations to experience that too 💔” @undertheseascout: “Love you babes. Forever our new SLAYER ❤️”

“Love you babes. Forever our new SLAYER ❤️” @misscallyh: “Ryan we’re all devastated about the news on Buffy! So sad we never got to meet Nova. Praying for a miracle🖤”

“Ryan we’re all devastated about the news on Buffy! So sad we never got to meet Nova. Praying for a miracle🖤” @christiano_gdd: “@netflix @hbomax @primevideo @appletv @paramountplus Please save Buffy.”

“@netflix @hbomax @primevideo @appletv @paramountplus Please save Buffy.” @bunnysummers_: “@hulu count your days”

“@hulu count your days” @leerichardlucka: “It’s not the end… it could get picked up by a proper network instead of streaming.”

The response makes it clear that even though the reboot never made it to screens, many fans had already started embracing Armstrong as the next Slayer. Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains one of the most beloved cult TV shows of the late ’90s and early 2000s, and the idea of continuing that world clearly still resonates with audiences today.

For now, the reboot may be gone, but Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s post proves the Slayer legacy still has plenty of fans who aren’t ready to say goodbye. Who knows, maybe another of the big streaming services could still swoop in and save the day. In the meantime, fans can always revisit the original seven-season run, currently streaming with a Hulu subscription.