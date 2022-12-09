Saw 10 May Be Bringing Back Another OG Star To Join Tobin Bell

By now, you know the jig… want to play a game? If the answer is yes, you can get excited for the tenth Saw movie plans on hitting theaters just in time for Halloween 2023. It was previously announced that Jigsaw actor Tobin Bell will be returning to the franchise for the upcoming horror movie , but it’s now also being reported that another alum could come back as well.

Aside from Tobin Bell’s John Kramer, Shawnee Smith’s Amanda Young has been in the most Saw movies. The Saw actress is reportedly “circling” coming back to the iconic franchise, per Deadline , but has not yet closed a deal. If Smith does shake hands with Lionsgate on reprising her role, it will be her first Saw appearance since 2010’s Saw 3D.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Just as Tobin Bell’s return raises questions following John Kramer’s death in the franchise, so does Shawnee Smith’s. Amanda Young died back in the third Saw movie, but was later to be revealed as the apprentice of Jigsaw. Both characters have previously returned after their deaths in flashback scenes, but how will Saw X work?

The movie from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures is reportedly being filmed right now in Mexico City. The most recent reports about the casting could indicate that Saw X is either a secret prequel or some larger game that includes the original Jigsaw and his apprentice in some way. Either way, it sounds like this installment is very much looking to its roots rather than reinventing the wheel with all new characters.

Aside from Tobin Bell’s official return and Shawnee Smith possibly being part of Saw X, a few cast members have officially been assembled. Norwegian actress Synnøve Macody Lund will also star alongside The Sandman’s Steven Brand and Dahmer’s Michael Beach. The movie will see Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter director Kevin Greuter return to the franchise to helm.

The tenth Saw movie was announced back in August , about a year following the spinoff Spiral: From The Book of Saw starring Chris Rock came out. Spiral did not include Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw and suffered negative reviews from critics, including CinemaBlend’s own 2 star Spiral review . Audiences didn’t love it (or necessarily hate it) either, considering it received a B- CinemaScore .

With Saw soon hitting its tenth entry, it is up there among the longest-running horror franchises of all time. It still doesn’t quite hold a candle to Halloween, which got to a lucky number 13 with the release of Halloween Ends, or Friday the 13th, which has 12 entries, but it’s getting up there among them not long after James Wan celebrated the first movie’s 18th anniversary this year.

Saw X is set to hit theaters on October 27, 2023. We’ll keep you posted on all updates regarding Jigsaw’s next twisted game.