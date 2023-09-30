Saw X Has Higher Reviews Than Any Other Movie In The Saw Franchise, And Now I Really Can't Wait To See It

I’ll be honest, fellow horror movie lovers – my excitement for the Saw series had waned in recent years. This franchise, which once delivered thrilling and thought-provoking horror, produced some of the standout movies of the 2000s . Regrettably, as time passed, the long-running series started to feel repetitive, almost like a never-ending soap opera introducing new disciples of John Kramer just to keep the story chugging along. However, a surprising twist occurred when the buzz around Saw X began to circulate. With the movie now in theaters and critics weighing in, the Tobin Bell-led movie is garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews, earning its place as the highest-rated installment in the entire series. I'll admit it – now I can’t wait to see it!

How Saw X's Reviews Compare To Its Predecessors'

The Saw franchise has had its fair share of ups and downs. From its gritty, groundbreaking debut in 2004 to its increasingly convoluted sequels, it seemed like Jigsaw's twisted games might have overstayed their welcome. But here comes Saw X, defying expectations, and according to Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer, it has earned higher reviews than any of its predecessors. As of this writing, it has an 87% freshness rating, which is significantly higher than those of its counterparts.

The original movie, which was directed by James Wan, received a mix of praise and criticism. While some lauded its innovation and shock value, others were put off by its gratuitous gore. To date, it has a 50% critical approval rating on the Tomatometer. Yet it's safe to say that it left an indelible mark on the horror genre.

The critical reception fluctuated as the franchise continued with Saw II and beyond. Aside from the first and latest flicks in the series, the installments haven't been able to move higher than the 30% range. 2010's The Final Chapter has the lowest total, with a 9% critic approval rating. Some entries were celebrated for elaborate traps and intricate plotting, while others were deemed repetitive and formulaic. Jigsaw's legacy endured, but it felt like the series was treading water, trying to recapture the magic of the early films. So, with all of that in mind, it's definitely great to see the newest movie pick up so much positive momentum.

Why This Wave Of Positive Reviews Makes Me Excited As A Fan

Now, why am I, someone who had grown somewhat disillusioned with the series, suddenly brimming with anticipation for this latest movie? It all comes down to the newfound wave of positive reviews.

As of writing this article, Saw X not only boasts that impressive 87% approval rating from critics but also an even higher 90% rating from audiences. CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg, in his review of the torture porn horror revival, awarded it a solid 3.5 out of 5 stars. He commended the movie for refocusing on its characters, a move that has been well-received. Witnessing all this positivity -- which highlights the movie’s fresh approach to the series, inventive traps and clever storytelling -- has genuinely rekindled my excitement. As a fan, I've been yearning for the franchise to recapture the essence of the original film, to deliver that unique blend of visceral horror and psychological tension that made me squirm in my seat.

Even more remarkable is that all the enthusiasm surrounding the tenth movie in the gritty series has managed to do something extraordinary – it's transformed me from a jaded fan of the series into someone genuinely enthusiastic about seeing what new horrors Jigsaw has in store.

If you have already seen the film, check out our Saw X ending breakdown . And, if you haven't, check your local listings for times to see the flick, which now playing in theaters nationwide. You can also prepare for this newest installment by revisiting streaming the entire Saw saga .