Saw X Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Bloody Horror Flick

Nobody does October like scary movie fans, but one of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies isn’t even waiting until Halloween month officially arrives to get audiences in its traps. Saw X is bringing Jigsaw back to theaters to close out September, having shifted to an earlier release from its former date due to good word of mouth from studio execs and more. Now that the release is almost here, fans who were lucky enough to catch an early screening of the movie have started sharing their reactions online, and the praise definitely isn’t limited to those who were involved with the sequel behind the scenes.

Let's go ahead and further rip the Band-Aid right off to just say that reactions are not just good, but almost shockingly fantastic, and other fans of the Saw franchise may want to make sure this isn't some amazing dream, possibly by swallowing a key or a tape recorder or something. Anyway, check out the first wave of praise below, which won't be the last to place it among the best of the franchise's offerings.

#SAWX is bound hands down one of the best in the franchise. Putting John Kramer centre stage more than ever works brilliantly and Tobin Bell slays. Amanda’s ‘return’ is executed brilliantly and the traps are amongst some of the best, even when quite simple, plus the story is 👍👍 - @ShowbizSimon

For those who may be unaware, Saw X is set in the timeline between the first two films — a choice that really helped our own lapsed Saw fan Mike Reyes get reinvested — and has Tobin Bell's John Kramer taking revenge on a Mexican medical team whose promises to aid in his cancer with a new treatment were proven to be untrue. The flashback story is what allows Shawnee Smith's Amanda to return

The focused story seems to be a draw for those who viewed the screening, as well as having Bell back in control, with something new being added to the lore, as shared by the fan below:

While I was at Universal today, the social embargo lifted so I can tell you now that #SawX is gruesome, hard-to-watch, and probably the best Saw sequel in about 15 years. It wedges perfectly between 1-2 and unveils a side of Jigsaw we haven’t seen before. Saw fans will enjoy it - @chriskillian

More from horror vet Tobin Bell is a treat, since this franchise's character work can be hit or miss at times. But obviously the people in this film series are only as important as the manners of violence and torture being utilized. Appropriately enough, the traps in Saw X are getting big praise, such as in the reaction below, with respect going to screenwriters Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, director Kevin Greutert, and the design team.

#SawX is a glorious return to form for the series. Not only are the traps absolute perfection, but we get to see a very different side to John this time around. It’s deep, emotional, gory, it feels like OG SAW. Also, Score is INCREDIBLE! - @BurowPatrick

Like the one above, the fan reaction below likens the tenth film to the one that started it all from James Wan and Leigh Whannell, which should be exciting for a lot of fans who have waited to see the franchise circle back to telling a smaller story after so many exposition-filled, lore-expanding sequels.

Now that the social embargo has lifted I'm happy to announce that #SAWX is one of the BEST additions to the franchise. It brings back the original essence of the first film while also allowing the audience to gain deeper insight into Kramer. Plus, the traps are *chef kiss* - @shannon_mcgrew

Speaking of the first film, it sounds like Saw X will indeed follow suit by incorporating a twist in the mix, although I guess the person below doesn't say it happens at the end specifically. But they do hammer home that fans should stay and watch the post-credits scene, which will reportedly bring other familiar characters back.

Saw X is the most character driven installment of the franchise. Having Tobin Bell throughout is a huge boon. You feel the longer length but the twist is among the series’ most satisfying. An upper echelon installment. Stay for the credits! - @JoeyMagidson