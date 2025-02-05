Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Puts Scarlett Johansson And Jonathan Bailey In Some Disastrous Situations

For the moviegoing public, the Super Bowl is one of the first times new footage from upcoming titles is shown. While the roster of 2025 movies already impresses on paper, getting our first chance to see how excited we should get about the road ahead feels special. With my fandom driven anticipation for Scarlet Johansson’s ensemble blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth firmly in mind, I have to say that it looks like it's going to be thrilling.

What we know about Jurassic World 4 has been pretty scarce up until this point. So of course Universal Pictures’ debut of the first Rebirth teaser trailer has been hotly anticipated. As promised in this week’s earlier footage tease featuring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s new characters, DNA of franchise past is going to be important to this sci-fi thriller set to debut on July 2nd. In fact There were some strong Lost World vibes as we saw the pair in some long grass with a velociraptor, and trying to survive on an abandoned island full of dinosaurs.

As a fan of the Jurassic Park Universe, this heightens my excitement for the return of legacy screenwriter David Koepp. With the scribe behind the stories for Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 and its 1997 sequel promising no canon clashes, Jurassic World Rebirth will keep moving forward with the story in play. Indeed, there are references to the original trilogy, as well as connections to the Jurassic World movies, as it's set five years after the events of Dominion.

Now that we’ve got the business end taken care of, let’s talk about what we’re all here to discuss. So far, there’s only been a vague promise of actual dinosaurs on this dinosaur tour, with none of Rebirth’s prehistoric denizens fully on display. We see a number of dinos throughout this first footage, usually trying to kill or gravely injure the human characters. We see giant Mosasaurus in the water, a number of raptors, as well as pterodactyls. With the team of humans looking to extract DNA from a number of dinosaurs on their expedition, it sounds like there's going to be a constant threat of danger.

It really looks like the next Jurassic movie is going back to basics, especially after Dominion focused more on bugs then dinosaurs (see our review here). And with talent like ScarJo and Wicked dreamboat Jonathan Bailey at the center of the story, smart money says plenty of fans will be heading to theaters when the next blockbuster is release this coming summer Jurassic World Rebirth will find its way into our lives, and theaters, on July 2nd, 2025. We'll just have to wait and see if more connections to the previous two trilogies are revealed as we get close to the movie's release.