Scarlett Johansson Is Every Mom As She Opens Up About Daughter’s Curious Questions About Underwear And More

There comes a time in every parent’s life when they realize the little humans they have created are pretty in the dark about life, and it’s their job to teach them basic human knowledge, which can lead to some pretty rewarding parenting moments . Both celebrities and non-famous people have this parenting thing in common, and Marvel star Scarlett Johansson has now opened up about her curious daughter asking questions about, well, her underwear and other personal things.

Most parents know there is no such thing as personal space when it comes to kids. They’re all up in your business basically 24/7. It doesn’t matter what tax bracket you’re in, because in an interview with InStyle about her new skincare line, Scarlett Johansson also talked about the very personal questions her daughter has asked her about, including why her underwear goes up her butt crack. Here it is in the Black Widow star’s own words:

She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was. I was like, ‘ 'cause you don't want a line in your pants,’ and she was like ‘Why?’ And I was like, ' 'cause then you could see my underwear,' and she was like ‘But you are wearing underwear.’ Like I know, it's weird.

Honestly, you can’t blame the kid for being confused. They don’t make thongs in kiddie sizes, and kids mainly learn things by action and observation. Seeing someone wear a garment they aren’t familiar with would be a cause for questions, and fashion can be very weird sometimes.

In the same interview, Scarlett Johansson lays out some other questions her 7-year-old daughter Rose has thrown her way, and they too make a lot of sense. Here they are in Scarlett’s own words:

Why are you tweezing your eyebrows? Why are you curling your lashes? What's a tampon? What's it for?

Again, valid questions from a 7-year-old. Seeing as she would have no use for tampons or eyelash curlers, she would naturally not know why a person would need them. Kids don’t know until they ask, and curiosity is a healthy part of growing from a little human to a bigger human.

As valid as they are, some people could find a little discomfort when approached with such questions. For the most part, though, parents have had their sense of personal space long since decimated by curious toddlers, so there’s not much a kid can throw out that can't be handled. It sounds like Scarlett Johansson is used to similar questions, and she didn’t find being asked about her butt crack too concerning. (After all, paparazzi have been invading her personal space long before she became a parent.)

Scarlett Johansson is surely in for a ton more personal questions and space invading now that she recently had her second child . The actress is still getting work done in Hollywood even as a new mom again, and has plenty of projects coming up. Even after her lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow, she's back in the House of Mouse fold and is working on a secret Marvel project and even producing Disney’s Tower of Terror reboot .