Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson Teases Her Mysterious Marvel Project
By Corey Chichizola published
Scarlett Johansson is producing a non-Black Widow project for the MCU.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, but it had relatively humble beginnings. Actress Scarlett Johansson has been playing Black Widow since back in Phase One, recently ending in her first solo movie. Johansson is attached to work on a mysterious Marvel movie outside of playing Natasha, and she recently teased what it’s like working with the studio.
The Black Widow movie was released back in June, with the two-tier release schedule resulting in Scarlett Johansson suing Disney for money lost. Luckily that situation was resolved, and she’s continuing to work in the MCU. The Jojo Rabbit star recently spoke to her continued collaboration with Marvel, saying:
Well, I’m certainly intrigued. While Scarlett Johansson didn’t give any indication of exactly what type of project was coming to the MCU with her as a producer, clearly she’s happy to still be in the family. And she’s prepared to take her experience as Black Widow and make something new for the shared universe.
Scarlett Johansson’s comments come from a recent conversation with Collider about her continued relationship with Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige revealed just last month that he and ScarJo are collaborating on a top secret project, one that won’t necessarily be tied to her tenure as Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow. Between that movie and her also producing Tower of Terror, Johansson and Disney have definitely reached a new understanding.
Exactly what project is coming from the minds of Scarlett Johansson and Kevin Feige is a complete mystery. But with the multiverse ripping open thanks to movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2, the storytelling options are seemingly endless. Hopefully some information about this top-secret project comes sooner rather than later.
While Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha perished in Avengers: Endgame and isn’t expected to appear on the big screen, she continues to have an ongoing legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh’s Yelena is a series regular on Hawkeye, and has the potential to be the next official Black Widow. We’ll just have to wait and see how the universe continues to move on in the shadow of the OG Widow.
The next installment in the MCU is Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
