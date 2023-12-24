Scarlett Johansson And Mark Ruffalo Keep Forgetting They Have The Same Birthday Over And Over Again And LOL

Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have been fellow Avengers for years, and the latter at least is still a big part of the upcoming Marvel movie family. While it’s a bit unclear how much time they have realistically spent together on and off of Marvel sets, there’s plenty of evidence from scenes they’ve filmed and group interviews they’ve done that they’ve interacted plenty. Which is why it’s hilarious that neither of them can keep track of the fact they both share the same birthday: November 22.

Amusingly, there’s footage of both Ruffalo and Johansson repeatedly having the same birthday conversation all over the interwebs. CinemaBlend put together a reel highlighting a few of these moments from the two Marvel actors, and it’s super amusing to see their surprise when the topic repeatedly comes up.

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend) A photo posted by on

I don't know how often things living forever on the Internet is a positive, but in this case thank goodness the Internet is forever, amiright? In fact, some of the best Marvel content involves stars wishing each other happy birthday in a variety of ways. From Jeremy Renner wish Paul Rudd a Happy "50-year-old virgin" birthday to Chris Hemsworth joking Chris Evans is also his favorite Chris on his birthday, some of these posts are priceless. But I suppose it's unclear if the star's have great social media teams or actually know their MCU pals' birthdays.

Listen, I can count the number of birthdays of friends and family I know off the top of my head on two hands, so I'm really not being judgy here. However, I’m nearly certain that if someone I worked with extensively had the same birthday as me I would inherently remember it, simply because I would always connect my own birthday with that person’s.

There’s also the chance I suppose that Ruffalo and Johansson are well aware of their shared birthday and are messing around in the clips, but the reactions do feel really genuine, honestly, and when stacked up next to one another like CinemaBlend's clip has it, they are a delight.

In real life, it's well-known that Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. have been pals since their days filming Zodiac and Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in particular have a well-documented friendship. However, the only other big thing I know about the Black Widow and Disney + TV show She Hulk stars is that she thought Ruffalo was a "party pooper" -- her words not mine -- when he refused to indulge in getting a matching Avengers tattoo. So perhaps their birthday catch-ups are authentic takes after all.