Scarlett Johansson Has Wanted To Do A Jurassic Park Movie For ‘Like 15 Years’, Shares Her Sweet Reaction To Being On Set

If you’re not keeping a firm eye on the 2025 movie schedule , let me clue you in on one of the most thrilling developments: the next chapter in the Jurassic Park Universe ! And here’s the real kicker—Scarlett Johansson, who you might know from her impressive tenure in the MCU, is joining the cast of Jurassic World 4 . What makes this even more special? The Ghost World alum has been a massive fan of the franchise for years, revealing she’s been angling for a role in these films for “15 years.” Her genuine excitement and joy about being on set are absolutely heartwarming to witness.

The Black Widow veteran actress recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her critically well-received flick Fly Me To The Moon . During the interview, the host brought up her new role in the beloved dinosaur franchise, and that’s when Johansson let her fandom flag fly. With a massive smile on her face, she shared:

I have been trying to get in the franchise for like 15 years, like, really to do anything at all. I mean, I would happily die immediately.

As she continued, Johansson explained her deep love for the series, mentioning how she grew up watching the original Jurassic Park films and even delved into the “best gift” she ever received. And you guessed it, it involves JP. The Lost in Translation actress continued:

You asked me what the greatest gift I ever received was, and this is the last time I was on the show. This was pre-Jurassic casting, and I said I got a tent. I asked for a Jurassic Park tent when I was like 7 years old. I erected it in my bedroom that I shared with my sister, and I slept in it for a year on the floor.

Now, that’s honestly an incredibly heartwarming story. Johansson revealed how her prior appearance on The Tonight Show helped manifest her role in the franchise. She continued:

It was amazing. I vividly remember imagining the velociraptors, thinking about them sneaking around at night, and somehow that brought me comfort. And now, here I am, actually in the next Jurassic movie! It’s surreal—I guess I manifested it!

Despite the massive rumors and speculation , the upcoming Jurassic World movie is still untitled. Gareth Edwards, the talented filmmaker behind Monsters, Rogue One, and The Creator, is directing it. Set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, the film features a stellar cast, including Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

As we count down the days until the next chapter in one of the best sci-fi movie franchises roars into theaters, one thing is for sure: with Scarlett Johansson on board, the franchise just got a whole lot more exciting. And if her joy and excitement are any indication, we’re in for a truly wild ride.

If you want to revisit some of the best movies of the 90s and 2020s, the entire franchise is available to stream with your Peacock subscription .