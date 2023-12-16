Scoob! Holiday Haunt's Writer Revealed The Film Was One Of Andre Braugher's Final Performances, And Now I'm Even More Upset We'll Probably Never See It
Andre Braugher died at the age of 61.
This week, as we mourn the death of Andre Braugher, who died at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11 due to a brief illness, we remember the great movies and TV shows the actor appeared in. But as Scoob! Holiday Haunt writer Tony Cervone has pointed out, there’s one performance by the talented Brooklyn Nine-Nine star we may never see following Warner Bros. cancelling the movie’s release last year. Now I’m even more upset that the movie was shelved!
Scoob! Holiday Haunt was the animated follow-up to 2020’s Scoob!, and it was reportedly nearly finished when Warner Bros. pulled the plug on its release alongside Leslie Grace’s Batgirl movie. Cervone wrote the following on Instagram about the sequel in light of Braugher’s death this week:
As the Scoob! filmmaker revealed, Andre Braugher had a role in the sequel that audiences may never see. Check out some of the artwork of the late actor in the Scooby-Doo movie:
The role now stands as one of Braugher’s final performances. From what we know about Holiday Haunt, it would have been a prequel to Scoob! that had the Scooby gang voiced by younger actors, including Ghostbuster: Afterlife’s Mckenna Grace as Daphne and Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt as Velma. Other actors reportedly in the cast were Star Wars icon Mark Hamill and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Ming-Na Wen, per IMDB.
The movie was basically cancelled around the same time as Batgirl, and more recently, Coyote vs. Acme was scrapped after its production as well in order for Warner Bros. to save some money. It’s heartbreaking to know that many artists, writers and other filmmakers spent years on these films, including the late Andre Braugher, only for their blood, sweat and tears to never be seen by an audience. Now that we won’t see any new performances from Braugher, it would have been special to see him voice a character in a Scooby-Doo movie. Here’s hoping it does resurface someday!
Braugher leaves an impressive legacy, having starred in 100 episodes of Homicide: Life on the Street and over 150 episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, along with over 60 other acting credits. Following news of his death, his Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members paid tribute to the star, and one writer from the show shared an amazing story about the actor.
Now if Warner Bros. can throw Scoob! Holiday Haunt, it would be among the best movies on Max audiences would flock to over the weekend to remember Andre Braugher!
