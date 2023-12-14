11 Great Andre Braugher Movies And TV Shows To Watch In Memory Of The Late Actor

On December 12, 2023, it was reported that Andre Braugher passed away the day before at the age of 61 after a short illness. The two-time Emmy winner — for the ‘90s crime procedural Homicide: Life on the Street (unfortunately unavailable to stream) as Det. Frank Pembleton and leading the 2006 FX miniseries, Thief — was best known in more recent years for his much-nominated performance in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. That long-running sitcom is where we will start our tribute to this talented thespian by listing some of the best Andre Braugher movies and TV shows available to stream.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

A mismatched group of New York police officers — some overtly goofy, some hilariously over-serious — are put in the care of a new captain with a tough exterior (played by Andre Braugher).

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher TV shows: Years after playing a cop on a serious drama like Homicide: Life on the Street, Andre Braugher showed his funny bone (while still brilliantly maintaining a no-nonsense demeanor) for his four-time Emmy-nominated performance as Ray Holt alongside the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast, who took to social media to mourn the loss of their captain.

Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Peacock.

Buy Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Amazon.

Glory (1989)

The first all-volunteer company of Black soldiers struggles with discrimination from their Confederate enemies and from their own fellow Union officers during the United States Civil War.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher movies: Braugher made his theatrically released feature film debut alongside actors like Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman in one of the most powerful and simply best war movies, director Edward Zwick’s Glory, as Cpl. Thomas Searles.

Stream Glory on Pluto TV.

Rent or buy Glory on Amazon.

The Tuskegee Airmen (1995)

A special project to employ Black men into the United States Army Air Corps results in one of the most renowned fighter pilot crews during World War II.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher movies: Years after Glory, Braugher explored another important time in both Black history and combat history by starring in the HBO original movie, The Tuskegee Airmen, as Benjamin O. David Jr. — the role that earned him his first Emmy nomination.

Stream The Tuskegee Airmen on Max.

Rent or buy The Tuskegee Airmen on Amazon.

Primal Fear (1996)

After coming to the defense of an altar boy (played by Edward Norton) on trial for killing a priest, a hotshot lawyer (played by Richard Gere) learns of a shocking truth behind the case.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher movies: While Braugher was still playing a detective on Homicide: Life on the Street, he explored another career of the justice system by playing Tommy Goodman, an investigator working for Gere’s character, in the classic courtroom drama, Primal Fear.

Stream Primal Fear on Paramount+.

Rent or buy Primal Fear on Amazon.

City Of Angels (1998)

An angel (played by Nicolas Cage) falls for a mortal woman from Los Angeles (played by Meg Ryan) and wishes to be with her on Earth.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher movies: In director Brad Silberling’s romantic fantasy drama, City of Angels, Braugher stars as Cassiel — a spirit who actually originates from lore of various faiths.

Rent or buy City Of Angels on Amazon.

Frequency (2000)

A police officer from 1999 (played by Jim Caviezel) is somehow able to communicate with his late father (Dennis Quaid) in 1969 by using his vintage HAM radio, but the reunion has unforeseen consequences.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher movies: Another one of Braugher’s most notable cop roles comes from a sort-of time travel movie called Frequency, in which he plays Satch — a friend of Quaid’s character who becomes a colleague of Caviezel’s character.

Rent or buy Frequency on Amazon.

Salem's Lot (2004)

A writer (played by Rob Lowe) returns to his hometown, where he begins to uncover the horrifying reason behind several disappearances and strange behaviors of the locals.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher TV shows: In the underrated, second miniseries adaptation of Salem’s Lot — which originally aired on TNT and is inspired by Stephen King’s classic vampire story of the same name — Braugher stars in the star-studded ensemble cast as a high school teacher named Matt Burke.

Rent or buy Salem's Lot on Amazon.

The Mist (2007)

Citizens of a small town take refuge from the otherworldly dangers lurking behind a dense fog in their local grocery store, but struggling to survive one another proves to be its own challenge.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher movies: Just three years after Salem’s Lot, Braugher starred in another Stephen King adaptation — writer and director Frank Darabont’s shocking take on The Mist — as the skeptical Brent Norton.

Rent or buy The Mist on Amazon.

Men Of A Certain Age (2009-2011)

Three former college buddies (played by Ray Romano, Scott Bakula, and Andre Braugher) maintain their friendship while dealing with the stressful circumstances that come with being in their late 40s.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher TV shows: Braugher received two Emmy nominations for playing Owen Thoreau Jr. — who reluctantly works at a car dealership owned by his father — on TNT’s short-lived dramedy Men of a Certain Age, which Romano actually co-created with Mike Royce.

Stream Men Of A Certain Age on Max.

Buy Men Of A Certain Age on Amazon.

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (2010)

Bruce Wayne (the late Kevin Conroy) and Clark Kent (Tim Daly) team-up to protect the latter’s teenage cousin, Kara (Summer Glau), from an evil otherworldly tyrant.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher movies: One of the most essential reasons why Superman/Batman: Apocalypse is one of the most underrated Batman movies is Braugher’s chilling performance as the voice of the godly villain called Darkseid.

Stream Superman/Batman: Apocalypse on Max.

Rent or buy Superman/Batman: Apocalypse on Amazon.

She Said (2022)

New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) collaborate on a revolutionary story involving the sexual crimes of powerful movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Why it is one of the best Andre Braugher movies: Braugher portrays The New York Times executive editor Dean Banquet (circa 2017) in director Maria Schrader’s startling, fact-based journalism drama, She Said — based on the book of the same name by Kantor and Twohey.

Stream She Said on Amazon Prime.

These are merely a handful of the notable films and series that were only made better by Andre Braugher’s presence. The actor will be greatly missed.