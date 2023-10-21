Scream Has An Unofficial Musical, And After Seeing Footage From It, I Need It

If you're a fan of classic horror movies and catchy tunes, or you’re just a ‘90s kid, we've got something special for you. Imagine a world where the cast of Wes Craven’s genre-saving 1996 hit Scream sing, dance, and meet their untimely demise to the sounds of '90s hits from The Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, No Doubt, Blink 182, and more, all with a live band to set the mood. Well, you don't have to imagine it, because it's happening right now in Las Vegas. Welcome to Scream'd: An Unauthorized Musical Parody! And let me tell you, after seeing the leaked footage of a performance, I need this musical in my life right now.

This unique production is the brainchild of Troy Heard and Brandon Scott Grayson, the same creative minds behind The Craft: An Unauthorized Musical Parody . And, thanks to a TikTok video posted by @amydawnwolfe, we got our first glimpse of the OG Ghostface killers , Billy Loomis and Stu Macher–originally played brilliantly by Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard , respectively–getting their groove on, dancing and singing to a parody of the Backstreet Boys' hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)". The choreography is hilarious, and it's a delightful homage to the iconic '90s flick and the boy band. You can catch it for yourself in the video embedded below:

In this exciting reimagining of the classic slasher, Randy Meeks–one of the original survivors of the first movie–takes on the oh-so-meta role of our charismatic, fourth-wall-breaking narrator, guiding the audience through the twists and turns of the story. Actor Steffan Scrogan, who portrays the fan-favorite character, notes that this role is even more significant than in the original movie, thanks to the character's position as a wraparound narrator. The script is filled with clever references to various movies, including some deep cuts that will delight cinephiles. As an added bonus, you'll find fake movie posters adorning the walls of the theater, a treasure trove of Easter eggs for the eagle-eyed audience–making it a worthy (though unofficial) addition to the Scream franchise .

The talented cast brings their own spin to the film's iconic cast of characters . Lizzy Martin embodies Sidney, showcasing a mix of shyness and fierce determination. Ray Winters plays a mischievous Billy Loomis, and his chemistry with Joey Derby, who takes on the role of Stu Macher, is electric, according to a write-up by Diandra Lazor of Fangoria Magazine .

According to reports, Troy Heard has teased the possibility of creating more horror movie musical parodies in the future. If you're a fan like me, the anticipation for what he'll conjure next is palpable. Here's a suggestion: Kubrick’s The Shining. Just picture it – the spine-chilling Room 237 scene turned into a song-and-dance spectacle. Take all my money!

Don't miss out on the chance to catch Scream'd: An Unauthorized Musical Parody at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in Las Vegas, running on select days until November 4, 2023. For information and tickets, head over to the official Scream'd page . It's a show you won't want to miss, offering plenty of screams, laughs, and a nostalgia trip that's bound to be a bloody good time.