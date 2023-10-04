Scream Icon Neve Campbell Received A Birthday Shout Out From Ghostface, And It’s So On Brand

Horror fans have been thriving for years now, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters via new sequels, including Wes Craven’s Scream. The franchise starred Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, although she stepped down from Scream VI over a pay dispute . The final girl received a birthday shout out from Ghostface, and it’s so on brand. And no, he didn’t ask Campbell what her favorite scary movie was.

Aside from Ghostface himself, Neve Campbell is the face of the Scream franchise as a whole. She just celebrated her birthday, with plenty of fans sharing their love for the scream queen online. That includes a fan account for the Ghostface killer, who tweeted out a birthday message for the scream queen. Check it out for yourself below:

Happy birthday, Neve Campbell. Or should I say, Sidney Prescott. I'll never forget about you. pic.twitter.com/86tevlsCHfOctober 3, 2023 See more

Poor Sid. As Ghostface mentioned during his birthday message to Neve Campbell, he’ll never really forget Sidney. So even if she never returns to the Scream franchise, she’ll still be the final girl we know and love. That being said, I really hope that Scream 7 ’s new director finds a way to make a deal with Campbell and bring her back to the fold.

Ghostface’s tweet to Neve Campbell is definitely on brand, but the comments section is also filled with messages from the generations of Scream fans out there. The franchise is a beloved part of film history, so Campbell’s performances as Sidney have been watched countless times. Add in her role in The Craft, and she’s a bonafide icon of the genre.

The House of Cards actress starred in the first five movies of the Scream franchise, but that legacy hit a speed bump with the most recent installment. Campbell departed her signature role ahead of filming Scream VI after a pay dispute. She’s still steadfast in that decision, with Campbell recently reflecting on feeling disrespected by her offer given her years in the franchise.

But as previously mentioned, Scream 7 will have a new director behind the camera: Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon, who posted a message to fans after getting the job . Given that franchise's penchant for meta themes and mixture of comedy and horror, he seems like an excellent choice to take on the mantle from the filmmakers at Radio Silence.