The Full Story Behind Why Neve Campbell Left The Scream Franchise

In the world of horror movies , few names are as iconic as Neve Campbell 's. Her portrayal of Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise made her a genre legend and the epitome of the 90s final girl. Fans of the series were delighted when it was announced that the Wild Things actress would be returning for the fifth installment, Scream (2022). However, much to everyone's surprise, she decided to depart the beloved franchise before the release of Scream VI. Today we delve into the story behind Campbell's decision to bid farewell to one of the best horror movie franchises , at least for now.

The Return of Sidney Prescott

When Neve announced her return to the fifth outing in the slasher series with a delightful social media post, fans were thrilled. The tough heroine, who had triumphed over the Ghostface killer in numerous encounters, had been a vital part of the franchise since its beginnings in 1996. Her comeback, alongside original stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox, further enriched the film with nostalgia and heightened the already intense anticipation for this much-anticipated prequel.

The original cast's return paid off, helping set up a new cast of characters and raking in the box office. Though we did see the demise of one long-running character, when a sixth movie was announced, it seemed like a no-brainer that the remaining legacy cast would return. But we were wrong.

The Decision Not to Return Was Not an Easy One.

The 2022 reunion of the original trio in Westboro garnered massive success at the box office . Still, the Party of Five veteran initially said she was waiting on a script before confirming her return . Still, Campbell later delivered the disappointing news that she wouldn't reprise her role in the sixth movie due to an unfortunate salary disagreement. At the time, the 48-year-old actress openly discussed the reasons behind her decision, saying:

Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.

With the previous films raking in blockbuster earnings, it's only fair for the iconic actress to request equitable compensation. Unfortunately, no agreement was reached with Paramount Pictures, leading to Sidney Prescott's first-ever absence from the series.

The Impact of Neve’s Absence on Scream VI.

While the absence of the series' lead disappointed long-time fans, Scream VI featured beloved characters like OG member Courtney Cox's Gale Weathers and the return of Scream 4 fan favorite Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed. The movie received critical acclaim and fan approval. Despite initial plans to include Sidney in the story, the New York setting made her absence feel natural, reducing its impact compared to if it were set in Westboro. But with Scream 7 already in the works, albeit with a new director , the question arises: could Neve Campbell have a future with the series?

The Fifth Film a Final Farewell–Or Was It?

The Lincoln Lawyer actress deeply cherishes the character she originated but took issue with the paycheck offered for Scream VI, especially given her history with the franchise. Despite her departure, the entire cast, including OGs like Jamie Kennedy and Matthew Lillard and newcomers like Melissa Barrera and Jasmin Savoy Brown, showed their support . Given her substantial contribution to the franchise's multi-million-dollar success, it's reasonable to assume she deserves fair compensation.

Longtime fans of the slasher franchise have reason to be excited as Kevin Williamson, the scriptwriter behind the 1996 Scream and its 1997 and 2011 sequels and a long-time producer in the franchise, expressed his desire for Neve Campbell to return as Sidney Prescott, emphasizing the importance of paying her what she deserves.