Scream 6 Trailer Unleashes Ghostface In New York City And Jenna Ortega Better Run
Unlike Jason, Ghostface will actually take Manhattan.
Remember when the Friday the 13th franchise started running out of ideas, so they promised a chapter of the ongoing horror saga that would send Jason to Manhattan? Yeah, it didn’t quite work out as planned. Too much of Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan took place on a boat heading to the city, and we only saw our beloved slasher on the streets of NYC for a few minutes in the movie’s finale. It didn’t make for one of the best horror movies ever made, that’s for sure. Well, based on the new trailer for Scream 6 that just dropped, the creative team behind this anticipated sequel has learned a lesson from past horror failures, because the action is moving from Woodsboro to New York, and Ghostface appears to be taking the city by storm.
Start spreading the news. The new Scream 6 trailer is finally here. Press play on the above player and dig in to the goodness.
Scream 6 was inevitable. When the filmmakers at Radio Silence cracked the code on bringing the franchise back through a Legacy Sequel, more stories in the timeline were destined to happen. In Scream 5, we found out that major characters had secret connections to legacy characters from the earliest Scream movies, and the ending of the 2022 film certainly set up a continuation.
Somewhere along the way, though, Scream 6 ran into major issues. Franchise sensation Neve Campbell walked away from the movie, reportedly disappointed with the financial offer she was given to once again reprise the role of Sidney Prescott, a part she has been playing since 1996. Scream isn’t a franchise that sets up new victims for Ghostface to mow down in movie after movie. Almost all of the action in the previous stories have been tied to Sidney (sometimes in really ridiculous ways). New Scream queen Jenna Ortega tried to explain how the new movie will handle Sidney’s absence, saying:
That claim is backed up by this new trailer, which shows Ghostface stalking Scream 6 cast members Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and series veteran Hayden Panettiere through the streets of New York City, causing all sorts of chaos and spilling tons of blood onto the avenues of the Big Apple.
We don’t have that long to wait. Scream 6 will be in theaters on March 10, and while it has that weekend to itself, Creed 3 opens the week before it, and Shazam: Fury of the Gods opens the week after it. It’s going to be a very busy start to the new year, with several anticipated films hitting multiplexes, so keep track of every Upcoming 2023 Movie by using our handy guide all year long.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.