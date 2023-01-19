Scream 6 Trailer Unleashes Ghostface In New York City And Jenna Ortega Better Run

Remember when the Friday the 13th franchise started running out of ideas, so they promised a chapter of the ongoing horror saga that would send Jason to Manhattan? Yeah, it didn’t quite work out as planned. Too much of Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan took place on a boat heading to the city, and we only saw our beloved slasher on the streets of NYC for a few minutes in the movie’s finale. It didn’t make for one of the best horror movies ever made , that’s for sure. Well, based on the new trailer for Scream 6 that just dropped, the creative team behind this anticipated sequel has learned a lesson from past horror failures, because the action is moving from Woodsboro to New York, and Ghostface appears to be taking the city by storm.

Start spreading the news. The new Scream 6 trailer is finally here. Press play on the above player and dig in to the goodness.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Scream 6 was inevitable. When the filmmakers at Radio Silence cracked the code on bringing the franchise back through a Legacy Sequel, more stories in the timeline were destined to happen. In Scream 5, we found out that major characters had secret connections to legacy characters from the earliest Scream movies, and t he ending of the 2022 film certainly set up a continuation.

Somewhere along the way, though, Scream 6 ran into major issues. Franchise sensation Neve Campbell walked away from the movie , reportedly disappointed with the financial offer she was given to once again reprise the role of Sidney Prescott, a part she has been playing since 1996. Scream isn’t a franchise that sets up new victims for Ghostface to mow down in movie after movie. Almost all of the action in the previous stories have been tied to Sidney (sometimes in really ridiculous ways). New Scream queen Jenna Ortega tried to explain how the new movie will handle Sidney’s absence , saying:

I feel like I can't really speak too much on that just because it's not necessarily my character. But I will say there's so much going on in this next one, that it's so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you're gonna be distracted almost.

That claim is backed up by this new trailer, which shows Ghostface stalking Scream 6 cast members Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and series veteran Hayden Panettiere through the streets of New York City, causing all sorts of chaos and spilling tons of blood onto the avenues of the Big Apple.