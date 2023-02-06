Scream VI’s Runtime Has Seemingly Been Revealed, And It’s Surprisingly Long

It's a good time to be a horror fan. The genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, proving to be one of the most profitable corners of the film world. Some of the best horror movies also returned to theaters thanks to new sequels like Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's 2022 Scream movie. That duo is once again behind the camera for Scream VI, which looks like it's going to be swinging hard with fresh ideas. The sixth movie's runtime was seemingly revealed, and it's surprisingly long.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett had some big shoes to fill with 2022's Scream, as it was the fist movie produced since the death of Wes Craven. But the Ready or Not filmmakers delivered with a new story that honored the franchise's legacy, while also offering commentary on the current state of the horror genre. Scream VI is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming horror movies, and thanks to a listing on Regal Movies, we seemingly know the slasher's runtime. And it's reportedly clocking in at a whopping 123 minutes. This makes it the longest movie in the beloved horror franchise, beating out Scream 2 which was 120 minutes long.

The surprisingly long runtime of Scream VI may be an example of the ways that the folks at Radio Silence are making bold changes for their sophomore effort in the franchise. While the 2022 movie felt like a classic take on Scream, that has given Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett the confidence to make bolder choices for the next movie. And that includes taking the action from Woodsboro to New York City. It truly sounds like Scream VI is going to be a wild ride.

The Scream franchise is known for its tight security, so not much is known about the contents of the sixth movie. The movie's trailer was careful not too reveal too much, while also starting conversations online about the killers and the fate of OG hero Gale Weathers. As a reminder, you can check out the full trailer below:

This limited footage shows just how much the new setting of New York City will have on the action of Scream VI. The cast has been teasing how terrifying the city makes the action, and the subway definitely shows how effective the Big Apple can be in building tension. Add in the fact that Ghostface is seemingly willing to attack the Survivors in crowded places like a Bodega, it seems like nowhere is safe for the returning characters. That includes Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed, who is returning to the franchise for the first time since Scream 4.

Scream VI will hit theaters on March 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

